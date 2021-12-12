Fox News' Chris Wallace Announces Departure From Network After Nearly Two Decades
16:21 GMT 12.12.2021 (Updated: 16:41 GMT 12.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / JIM WATSONModerator and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace speaks during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020
One of the network’s most renowned anchors, Chris Wallace, has been hosting "Fox News Sunday" since 2003. He is also known to have interviewed prominent politicians like former US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Chris Wallace announced that he will be leaving Fox News after 18 years with the network, delivering the news during his show Sunday.
"But after 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox," Wallace said. "I want to try something new to go beyond politics, to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out."
Wallace noted that Fox News kept its promise to not interfere in the work that it gave him when he joined the network.
The new host of Wallace's "Fox News Sunday" is yet to be named by the network, with Fox News only saying that it is proud of Wallace's work with its "stellar team".
“The legacy of FOX News Sunday will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named," the network stated.
Chris Wallace's big surprise at the end of today's @FoxNewsSunday: He's leaving, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/S1ON6JkTXx— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 12, 2021
Shortly after the announcement, Variety reported, citing two people familiar with the matter, that Wallace is likely to jump to the new streaming video service CNN Plus that is to be launched in the first quarter of next year.
During his Fox News tenure, Wallace covered the work of five US presidential administrations. Both in 2016 and in 2020, he was a moderator of presidential debates.