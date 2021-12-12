https://sputniknews.com/20211212/fox-news-chris-wallace-announces-departure-from-network-after-nearly-two-decades-1091466045.html

Fox News' Chris Wallace Announces Departure From Network After Nearly Two Decades

One of the network’s most renowned anchors, Chris Wallace, has been hosting "Fox News Sunday" since 2003. He is also known to have interviewed prominent... 12.12.2021, Sputnik International

Chris Wallace announced that he will be leaving Fox News after 18 years with the network, delivering the news during his show Sunday.Wallace noted that Fox News kept its promise to not interfere in the work that it gave him when he joined the network.The new host of Wallace's "Fox News Sunday" is yet to be named by the network, with Fox News only saying that it is proud of Wallace's work with its "stellar team".Shortly after the announcement, Variety reported, citing two people familiar with the matter, that Wallace is likely to jump to the new streaming video service CNN Plus that is to be launched in the first quarter of next year.Wallace succeeded Tony Snow as the host of "Fox News Sunday" in 2003. He is also known to have interviewed several prominent politicians, among them former US Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin.During his Fox News tenure, Wallace covered the work of five US presidential administrations. Both in 2016 and in 2020, he was a moderator of presidential debates.

