Former Barcelona Youth Chief Benaiges Accused of Sexual Abuse of Minors, Report Says

The ex-chief of Barcelona's youth system, Albert Benaiges, is facing accusations of sexual abuse of children, according to the Catalan newspaper Ara.The report suggested, citing witnesses, that Benaiges, who was a PE teacher at a school in the Les Corts neighbourhood of Barcelona in the 1980s and 1990s, exposed himself to 13-year-old boys, touched them, forced them to undress in front of classmates, and showed them adult videos.In total, there are 60 witnesses to his actions, and at least one of the students has made a formal statement to the police, the newspaper added.Benaiges has since addressed the report, denying all the claims.According to Catalan Minister for Education Josep González Cambray, officials in his department have opened an investigation into the alleged abuse.Benaiges was a coach at the Barca academy from 1992 to 2012, and returned to the club this April, becoming academy director. However, earlier this month, he announced his resignation citing personal issues. Ara suggested, that he was forced to quit when the club was informed about the sexual abuse accusations.

