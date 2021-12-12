Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/former-barcelona-youth-chief-benaiges-accused-of-sexual-abuse-of-minors-report-says-1091454767.html
Former Barcelona Youth Chief Benaiges Accused of Sexual Abuse of Minors, Report Says
Former Barcelona Youth Chief Benaiges Accused of Sexual Abuse of Minors, Report Says
The coach is considered to be responsible for discovering several major talents, bringing Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Xavi, and others through to the first... 12.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-12T08:06+0000
2021-12-12T08:06+0000
football
sports
sexual abuse
fc barcelona
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0c/1091454741_0:0:3033:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_ecd662149a2e28db8a5dc3c25c77cc69.jpg
The ex-chief of Barcelona's youth system, Albert Benaiges, is facing accusations of sexual abuse of children, according to the Catalan newspaper Ara.The report suggested, citing witnesses, that Benaiges, who was a PE teacher at a school in the Les Corts neighbourhood of Barcelona in the 1980s and 1990s, exposed himself to 13-year-old boys, touched them, forced them to undress in front of classmates, and showed them adult videos.In total, there are 60 witnesses to his actions, and at least one of the students has made a formal statement to the police, the newspaper added.Benaiges has since addressed the report, denying all the claims.According to Catalan Minister for Education Josep González Cambray, officials in his department have opened an investigation into the alleged abuse.Benaiges was a coach at the Barca academy from 1992 to 2012, and returned to the club this April, becoming academy director. However, earlier this month, he announced his resignation citing personal issues. Ara suggested, that he was forced to quit when the club was informed about the sexual abuse accusations.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0c/1091454741_263:0:2994:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a881188043517a2e1c1af850f8e91600.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, sports, sexual abuse, fc barcelona

Former Barcelona Youth Chief Benaiges Accused of Sexual Abuse of Minors, Report Says

08:06 GMT 12.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / ULISES RUIZPuerto Rico's Ciabo coach Albert Benaiges gives instructions to his players during the second leg CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 series football match at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico on 28 February 2018.
Puerto Rico's Ciabo coach Albert Benaiges gives instructions to his players during the second leg CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 series football match at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico on 28 February 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / ULISES RUIZ
Subscribe
The coach is considered to be responsible for discovering several major talents, bringing Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Xavi, and others through to the first team.
The ex-chief of Barcelona's youth system, Albert Benaiges, is facing accusations of sexual abuse of children, according to the Catalan newspaper Ara.
The report suggested, citing witnesses, that Benaiges, who was a PE teacher at a school in the Les Corts neighbourhood of Barcelona in the 1980s and 1990s, exposed himself to 13-year-old boys, touched them, forced them to undress in front of classmates, and showed them adult videos.
In total, there are 60 witnesses to his actions, and at least one of the students has made a formal statement to the police, the newspaper added.
Benaiges has since addressed the report, denying all the claims.

"I have never hurt anyone and if I have done it hasn't been intentionally", he told Ara. "I have an adopted son and four foster children; my conscience is very clear, I have never forced anybody and I have denounced paedophiles".

According to Catalan Minister for Education Josep González Cambray, officials in his department have opened an investigation into the alleged abuse.
Benaiges was a coach at the Barca academy from 1992 to 2012, and returned to the club this April, becoming academy director. However, earlier this month, he announced his resignation citing personal issues. Ara suggested, that he was forced to quit when the club was informed about the sexual abuse accusations.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:06 GMTFormer Barcelona Youth Chief Benaiges Accused of Sexual Abuse of Minors, Report Says
07:36 GMTOver 200,000 People Left Without Electricity in Ontario Due to Strong Wind
06:44 GMTBritney Spears' Father Asked Court to Grant Him Access to Singer's Estate, Report Says
06:31 GMTJapan to Cull 7,000 Chickens After New Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed in Aomori, Reports Say
06:29 GMTUK Media Publishes Photo of BoJo Holding No 10 2020 Xmas Quiz 'in Breach of COVID Laws'
06:04 GMTRussian Embassy Wishes Speedy Recovery to Victims of Deadly Tornadoes in US
05:48 GMTIndian PM's Twitter Account Hacked, Sharing Message That Country Adopts Bitcoin as Legal Tender
05:41 GMTSpanish Catholic Bishop Suspended for Marrying 'Satanic Ero-Fiction' Writer
05:41 GMTTruss and Le Drian Discuss 'Challenging Aggressors Like Russia'
05:17 GMTGas Explosion in Sicily Kills at Least Two People, Seven Remain Missing - Photos, Videos
04:09 GMTHouse COVID Panel Issues Warning After Ex-Trump Aide Navarro Refuses to Comply With Subpoena
03:57 GMTS-upiter: Team of Scientists Discover Planet 10 Times the Size of Jupiter
03:45 GMTTwo Dead After Ukrainian Drone Drops Explosives in Donetsk Republic - People's Militia
03:33 GMTArmed UK Man Shot Dead by London Police Near Kensington Gardens
03:19 GMTTucker Carlson Reveals Son Was Inside Capitol Building During January 6th Attack
02:36 GMTJeff Bezos 'Heartbroken' After Tornado Kills at Least Six Amazon Employees in Illinois
02:01 GMTUS Never Intended to Send Combat Troops to Ukraine, Biden Says
01:31 GMTJulian Assange Suffered Stroke During October Court Appearance, Fiancee Reveals
01:11 GMTAlly Anxiety: US May Block Another French Naval Deal After Approving $9.4 Bln Sale to Greece
YesterdayNew York City FC Bests Portland Timbers in Fight for 2021 MLS Cup