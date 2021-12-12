Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes in Kentucky, US
elon musk
civilization
society
apocalypse
collapse
population growth
population
humanity
Elon Musk and his company SpaceX want to take humans to Mars and other far corners of the universe, but before one embarks on a space journey, there is one thing the tech maverick wants us all to do – be fruitful and multiply. Musk says there are "not enough people" on the Earth and failure to change this situation is fraught with catastrophic consequences.Addressing the audience at the CEO Council, organised by The Wall Street Journal, the eccentric entrepreneur said that too many "good and smart people" think that the population is growing out of control.Asked whether this is why he has so many children (Musk has six kids), the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX said that he is trying to set a good example, noting that he has to practice what he preaches.Musk’s remark about "not enough people" on Earth refers to recent reports on fertility rates. Earlier this year, analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote in a note to investors that the "movement to not have children owing to fears over climate change is growing and impacting the fertility rate quicker than any preceding trend in the field of fertility decline".Another reason why people prefer not to have children is inequality, the bank's assessment said.The global fertility rate this year stands at around 2.4 children per woman. This is almost half of what the global fertility rate was in 1950 (4.7 children per woman). At the same time, the world’s population is growing older, with the United Nations projecting that the number of people aged 65 or older will reach 1.5 billion by 2050. The United Nations Population Division forecasts that the world population growth will slow significantly over the course of the 21st century, coming close to its peak at 10.9 billion by 2100.
Anything for attention. Thumbs down on the article for giving the parasite that attention.
0
in view of the embezzlement of musk266 and the other billionaire mobsters who control the nato zone, the inhabitants of NATO and related territories no longer want to have children *** if the Russian and Chinese states manage to ruin the billionaire criminals, and to return the money they stole from the public finances of the countries, there will be more hope among the earthlings *** but musk believes he can make the planet bigger by pronouncing more birth rates
0
2
elon musk, civilization, society, apocalypse, collapse, population growth, population, humanity

16:05 GMT 12.12.2021
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
© REUTERS / Patrick Pleul
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Elon Musk and his company SpaceX want to take humans to Mars and other far corners of the universe, but before one embarks on a space journey, there is one thing the tech maverick wants us all to do – be fruitful and multiply. Musk says there are "not enough people" on the Earth and failure to change this situation is fraught with catastrophic consequences.

Addressing the audience at the CEO Council, organised by The Wall Street Journal, the eccentric entrepreneur said that too many "good and smart people" think that the population is growing out of control.

"It’s completely the opposite. If people don’t have more children, civilisation is going to crumble. Mark my words", Musk said, and urged people to look at the data.

Asked whether this is why he has so many children (Musk has six kids), the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX said that he is trying to set a good example, noting that he has to practice what he preaches.

Musk’s remark about "not enough people" on Earth refers to recent reports on fertility rates. Earlier this year, analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote in a note to investors that the "movement to not have children owing to fears over climate change is growing and impacting the fertility rate quicker than any preceding trend in the field of fertility decline".
Another reason why people prefer not to have children is inequality, the bank's assessment said.

The global fertility rate this year stands at around 2.4 children per woman. This is almost half of what the global fertility rate was in 1950 (4.7 children per woman). At the same time, the world’s population is growing older, with the United Nations projecting that the number of people aged 65 or older will reach 1.5 billion by 2050.

The United Nations Population Division forecasts that the world population growth will slow significantly over the course of the 21st century, coming close to its peak at 10.9 billion by 2100.
Anything for attention. Thumbs down on the article for giving the parasite that attention.
vtvot tak
12 December, 19:21 GMT
in view of the embezzlement of musk266 and the other billionaire mobsters who control the nato zone, the inhabitants of NATO and related territories no longer want to have children *** if the Russian and Chinese states manage to ruin the billionaire criminals, and to return the money they stole from the public finances of the countries, there will be more hope among the earthlings *** but musk believes he can make the planet bigger by pronouncing more birth rates
kkkoursk koursk
12 December, 19:33 GMT
