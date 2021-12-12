Dozen People Reported Missing After Gas Explosion in Sicily - Photos, Videos

The explosion occurred on Saturday evening, likely as a result of a rupture of a city gas pipeline, the newspaper Giornale di Sicilia said.The blast led to the collapse of a four-storey building. Nearby buildings were also affected. Twelve people are reported missing.According to the newspaper il Messaggero, the missing include three children and a pregnant woman with her husband.Search and rescue efforts are ongoing. According to some media reports, one person was pulled dead from the rubble.
#Italie 🇮🇹 - Explosion à #Ravanusa, personnes évacuées transférées dans des hôtels. [12 décembre 2021] Les personnes évacuées ont déjà été déplacées vers des hôtels de la région de la municipalité de Ravanusa, dans la province d'Agrigente. pic.twitter.com/ybbClHmpX0
Italie : Confirmation : Les pompiers opèrent toujours sur le lieu de l’explosion déclenchée par une fuite de méthane et qui a provoqué l’effondrement de certains bâtiments (il y a quatre bâtiments impliqués) dans la ville de Ravanusa, dans la province d’Agrigente. pic.twitter.com/VhLqBR7kGo
#Sicily#Italie: Situation dramatique à Ravanusa, dans la région d'Agrigente, en raison d'une violente explosion qui a provoqué l'effondrement de plusieurs bâtiments. Le bilan est incertain: diverses sources parlent actuellement d'une dizaine de disparus... 😯🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/qH1b8y4EX3