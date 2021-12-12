Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/dozen-people-reported-missing-after-gas-explosion-in-sicily---photos-videos-1091453073.html
Dozen People Reported Missing After Gas Explosion in Sicily - Photos, Videos
Dozen People Reported Missing After Gas Explosion in Sicily - Photos, Videos
ROME (Sputnik) - At least 12 people went missing after a gas explosion in Ravanusa, located in the province of Agrigento in Sicily, local media outlets have... 12.12.2021
europe
sicily
italy
The explosion occurred on Saturday evening, likely as a result of a rupture of a city gas pipeline, the newspaper Giornale di Sicilia said.The blast led to the collapse of a four-storey building. Nearby buildings were also affected. Twelve people are reported missing.According to the newspaper il Messaggero, the missing include three children and a pregnant woman with her husband.Search and rescue efforts are ongoing. According to some media reports, one person was pulled dead from the rubble.
05:17 GMT 12.12.2021 (Updated: 05:22 GMT 12.12.2021)
ROME (Sputnik) - At least 12 people went missing after a gas explosion in Ravanusa, located in the province of Agrigento in Sicily, local media outlets have reported.
The explosion occurred on Saturday evening, likely as a result of a rupture of a city gas pipeline, the newspaper Giornale di Sicilia said.
The blast led to the collapse of a four-storey building. Nearby buildings were also affected. Twelve people are reported missing.
According to the newspaper il Messaggero, the missing include three children and a pregnant woman with her husband.
Search and rescue efforts are ongoing. According to some media reports, one person was pulled dead from the rubble.
