Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/debt-ceiling-deal-have-dems-just-fallen-into-a-trap-set-by-gop-leader-mcconnell-1091464721.html
Debt Ceiling Deal: Have Dems Just Fallen Into a Trap Set by GOP Leader McConnell?
Debt Ceiling Deal: Have Dems Just Fallen Into a Trap Set by GOP Leader McConnell?
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell decision to offer the Democrats a one-time exemption to the filibuster on raising the debt ceiling appears to be part of the GOP's broader strategy to win the upper chamber in 2022.
2021-12-12T17:13+0000
2021-12-12T17:13+0000
joe biden
us senate
mitch mcconnell
chuck schumer
news
world
us
republicans
democrats
debt ceiling
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/16/1079952418_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_08b365015ca5508c3752cb907c0c370e.jpg
President Joe Biden on 10 December signed a bill to fast-track the process to raise the US debt limit.The measure was passed in the House of Representatives on 7 December by a vote of 222-212 after weeks-long negotiations between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).14 Senate Republicans on 8 December helped advance the deal concluded by McConnell and Schumer to set up a one-time exemption to the filibuster on raising the debt ceiling. The upper chamber on Thursday voted 64-36 to close debate on the bill. Later in the day, the US Senate passed the one-time rule change in a 59-35 vote to allow Democrats to suspend debt limits ahead of next week’s deadline."The nation’s full faith and credit has always been a shared responsibility", President Biden tweeted on Friday. "The bipartisan support of this legislation shows that it is still possible for leaders to work across the aisle and deliver".At the same time, McConnell came under criticism from his fellow party members for letting the Dems off the hook: earlier, The Wall Street Journal predicted a fierce partisan battle over the debt ceiling akin to the one that unfolded in September-October 2021. The Senate minority leader "blinked again", allowing the Dems to suspend the debt limit and go ahead with their spending agenda, the Daily News announced.In October, McConnell's offer to raise the debt limit to a specified figure through December broke the deadlock and was interpreted as a win for the Democratic Party. "McConnell caved", Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told reporters at the time. "And now we're going to spend our time doing child care, health care and fighting climate change".While Axios suggested in October that McConnell was apparently threatened by the Democrats' fresh calls to go nuclear and modify the filibuster, The National Review argued that the Senate minority leader had set nothing short of a trap for the GOP's political opponents.According to a National Review editorial published on 7 October, McConnell was planning to manipulate the Dems into raising the debt limit on their own via the reconciliation mechanism – something that the latter vehemently opposed. The media outlet explained that the Dems had tried to avoid a party-line vote on the debt limit, fearing that it would make them vulnerable to GOP attacks ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. It appears that the National Review's observation was spot on: McConnell has indeed advanced a debt-ceiling measure that "lets Democrats eventually dodge economic disaster all on their own", as Business Insider noted on 9 December. In addition to that, the Senate Republican leader deprived the Dems of an argument in their long-standing effort to weaken the filibuster.The Senate minority leader is looking ahead to the 2022 midterms and apparently likes what he sees: the Democrats are "reeling"; "Biden’s approval rating is in the toilet"; the GOP won last month's gubernatorial race in largely Democratic Virginia; "Democratic infighting has kept the president’s already-shrunken economic agenda stalled in the Senate", The Atlantic notes.While McConnell was set to reach his major goal – to leave the Dems raising the debt ceiling on their own – he decided to avoid a protracted fight, according to The Atlantic. On the one hand, it was fraught with a risk of economic fallout. On the other hand, such a partisan fight "would also allow Biden to shift attention away from his own struggles and back to the GOP, reminding voters about the party’s penchant for obstruction", the magazine notes.McConnell is intent to "keep the midterm campaign a referendum on Biden and his party", The Atlantic says, adding that while the Dems have "gladly" accepted the Republican politician's offer, "the broader victory – a return to the Senate majority – might yet be his".
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/mcconnells-trap-is-gop-using-looming-default-to-gain-political-scores-ahead-of-2022-midterms-1089954342.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/gops-virginia-win-mini-referendum-on-biden--temperature-gauge-for-2022-midterms-observers-say-1090446398.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/16/1079952418_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8340eaa9df5a8b8befb0eca1ffb73710.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us senate, mitch mcconnell, chuck schumer, news, world, us, republicans, democrats, debt ceiling, us midterm elections

Debt Ceiling Deal: Have Dems Just Fallen Into a Trap Set by GOP Leader McConnell?

17:13 GMT 12.12.2021
© AP Photo / Susan WalshСпикер Палаты представителей США Нэнси Пелоси и сенатор Митч Макконнелл во время приветствия локтем
Спикер Палаты представителей США Нэнси Пелоси и сенатор Митч Макконнелл во время приветствия локтем - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
The latest debt limit deal struck by Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer plays directly into the GOP's hands, potentially paving the way for their victory – retaking the Senate majority in 2022, argues The Atlantic.
President Joe Biden on 10 December signed a bill to fast-track the process to raise the US debt limit.
The measure was passed in the House of Representatives on 7 December by a vote of 222-212 after weeks-long negotiations between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
14 Senate Republicans on 8 December helped advance the deal concluded by McConnell and Schumer to set up a one-time exemption to the filibuster on raising the debt ceiling. The upper chamber on Thursday voted 64-36 to close debate on the bill. Later in the day, the US Senate passed the one-time rule change in a 59-35 vote to allow Democrats to suspend debt limits ahead of next week’s deadline.
"The nation’s full faith and credit has always been a shared responsibility", President Biden tweeted on Friday. "The bipartisan support of this legislation shows that it is still possible for leaders to work across the aisle and deliver".
At the same time, McConnell came under criticism from his fellow party members for letting the Dems off the hook: earlier, The Wall Street Journal predicted a fierce partisan battle over the debt ceiling akin to the one that unfolded in September-October 2021.
The Senate minority leader "blinked again", allowing the Dems to suspend the debt limit and go ahead with their spending agenda, the Daily News announced.
In October, McConnell's offer to raise the debt limit to a specified figure through December broke the deadlock and was interpreted as a win for the Democratic Party. "McConnell caved", Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told reporters at the time. "And now we're going to spend our time doing child care, health care and fighting climate change".
While Axios suggested in October that McConnell was apparently threatened by the Democrats' fresh calls to go nuclear and modify the filibuster, The National Review argued that the Senate minority leader had set nothing short of a trap for the GOP's political opponents.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., smiles after casting his ballot in the midterm election at the voting precinct at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2021
McConnell's Trap: Is GOP Using Looming Default to Gain Political Points Ahead of 2022 Midterms?
15 October, 17:23 GMT
According to a National Review editorial published on 7 October, McConnell was planning to manipulate the Dems into raising the debt limit on their own via the reconciliation mechanism – something that the latter vehemently opposed. The media outlet explained that the Dems had tried to avoid a party-line vote on the debt limit, fearing that it would make them vulnerable to GOP attacks ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

"Republicans, naturally, want the attack-ad opportunities and the votes", the magazine pointed out.

It appears that the National Review's observation was spot on: McConnell has indeed advanced a debt-ceiling measure that "lets Democrats eventually dodge economic disaster all on their own", as Business Insider noted on 9 December. In addition to that, the Senate Republican leader deprived the Dems of an argument in their long-standing effort to weaken the filibuster.

"McConnell has cultivated a reputation over the years as being Machiavellian", The Atlantic wrote on 9 December. "The Republican retreat from a debt-limit showdown was tactical, arising from a position of strength, not weakness".

The Senate minority leader is looking ahead to the 2022 midterms and apparently likes what he sees: the Democrats are "reeling"; "Biden’s approval rating is in the toilet"; the GOP won last month's gubernatorial race in largely Democratic Virginia; "Democratic infighting has kept the president’s already-shrunken economic agenda stalled in the Senate", The Atlantic notes.
Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks during a campaign event in McLean, Virginia, U.S., July 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
GOP's Virginia Win: Mini-Referendum on Biden & 'Temperature Gauge' for 2022 Midterms, Observers Say
3 November, 13:35 GMT

"If Democrats are intent on hanging themselves before the midterms next year, McConnell has determined that his best move is to hand them a rope and get out of their way", the magazine highlights.

While McConnell was set to reach his major goal – to leave the Dems raising the debt ceiling on their own – he decided to avoid a protracted fight, according to The Atlantic. On the one hand, it was fraught with a risk of economic fallout. On the other hand, such a partisan fight "would also allow Biden to shift attention away from his own struggles and back to the GOP, reminding voters about the party’s penchant for obstruction", the magazine notes.
McConnell is intent to "keep the midterm campaign a referendum on Biden and his party", The Atlantic says, adding that while the Dems have "gladly" accepted the Republican politician's offer, "the broader victory – a return to the Senate majority – might yet be his".
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:35 GMTWHO: Omicron Strain Found in 63 Countries, Might Surpass Delta in Spreading Speed
17:27 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry: West Deploying Militants Disguised as Instructors to Ukraine
17:13 GMTDebt Ceiling Deal: Have Dems Just Fallen Into a Trap Set by GOP Leader McConnell?
16:35 GMTKeep Calm and Go On Spending: Biden Claims Americans Now Have More Money Despite Inflation, Pandemic
16:21 GMTFox News Anchor Chris Wallace Leaves Network For CNN Streaming Service
16:12 GMTRussian Security Council: US Laying Grounds for NATO-Like Digital Alliance
16:12 GMTTrump Says He Played 'Rocket Man' For North Korea's Kim Jong-un
16:05 GMTElon Musk: Civilisation is 'Going to Crumble' If People Don’t Have More Children
16:05 GMTLithuania Welcomes Second Tanker Carrying Liquefied Natural Gas From Russia
15:46 GMTPlan D: UK Gov't Reportedly Mulls Closing Pubs, Cafes If Hospitals Are Overwhelmed Amid Omicron
15:38 GMTJoe Biden Laughs Off Low Approval Ratings as He Appears on Late Night Show
15:15 GMTUK Cyber Spy Chief Claims China Might Use Digital Yuan for Surveillance, Transaction Control
15:05 GMTCabinet Minister Insists BoJo Followed COVID Rules With No. 10 Xmas Quiz
15:04 GMTGhislaine Maxwell May Think Epstein Was Murdered in Prison, Brother Suggests
14:33 GMTReport: US Navy Requests $98Mln for R&D to Build New Stealth Sub to Compete for ‘Undersea Supremacy’
14:28 GMTAftermath of Devastating Tornadoes in Kentucky, US
14:21 GMTPutin: Russia Maintains Nuclear Parity With US But Leads in New Armaments
14:03 GMTSecret US Gov't Unit Arbitrarily Used Sensitive Databases to Research Journalists, Media Claim
14:02 GMTAlleged Victim of Jeffrey Epstein: He Was Monster, But Ghislaine Maxwell Wove Net Around Him
13:35 GMTNetizens Slam Indian Channel for Debating Idea of 'Undivided India'