https://sputniknews.com/20211212/culture-of-disregard-uk-media-publishes-photo-of-bojo-holding-no-10-2020-xmas-quiz-1091453990.html

UK Media Publishes Photo of BoJo Holding No 10 2020 Xmas Quiz 'In Breach of COVID Laws'

UK Media Publishes Photo of BoJo Holding No 10 2020 Xmas Quiz 'In Breach of COVID Laws'

The Mirror has published a photo of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosting a Christmas quiz at Downing Street last year, when London was under tier 2 restrictions which banned social mixing

2021-12-12T06:29+0000

2021-12-12T06:29+0000

2021-12-12T06:58+0000

boris johnson

investigation

government

party

uk

quiz

coronavirus

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091101285_0:232:3070:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_4e87f656310f8bed1c6b5a1d220b6849.jpg

The Mirror has published a photo of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosting a Christmas quiz at Downing Street "in breach of COVID laws" last year, when London was under tier 2 restrictions which banned social mixing.In the picture, Johnson is seen sitting with two colleagues underneath a portrait of Margaret Thatcher in a No 10 library as he reportedly read out questions to staff over video. One staffer appears to be wearing tinsel, while another had a Christmas hat on.One source claimed "it was just part of the culture" and that "the PM turned a blind eye [as] he seemed totally comfortable with gatherings".According to the insider, dozens of staffers signed up to take part in the quiz online but they finally decided to attend the event from No 10 instead.They added that even though the quiz wrapped up at about 9 p.m., staff stayed on for approximately two hours "drinking and chatting". Some moved around No 10 to talk with colleagues in an apparent violation of the tier 2 rules. Under the COVID-19 regulations imposed in London and most other parts of the UK at the time, gatherings of two or more people indoors were banned unless "reasonably necessary for work"."Nobody ever questioned whether this was against the rules or if we shouldn't be doing this. We all just went ahead and did it. At the time we didn't even click that what we were doing was so severely wrong. I've realised now that it was actually pretty outrageous. We felt like we were working extremely hard and working a lot of hours. Looking back, I accept we shouldn't have done that", the source admitted.A Downing Street spokesperson, in turn, responded to The Mirror report saying "this was a virtual quiz" and that No 10 staff "were often required to be in the office to work on the pandemic response so those who were in the office for work may have attended virtually from their desks".Labour Shadow Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster Angela Rayner, for her part, lashed out at the UK prime minister arguing that "while the rules said that people shouldn't have Christmas parties at work and Britons across the country were doing the right thing, Boris Johnson was instead happy to preside over a culture of disregard for the rules at the heart of government".The Mirror earlier reported on a number of parties held at Downing Street in 2020 amid the coronavirus lockdown in November and December. Since the news erupted, the prime minister has repeatedly said that no rules were broken because he was given multiple assurances about compliance. In December, after a video, showing top No 10 staffers joking about one of the alleged parties was published, the PM asked Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to launch a probe into the allegations.

https://sputniknews.com/20211208/boris-johnson-sickened-by-leaked-video-of-no-10-staff-joking-about-lockdown-christmas-party-1091350631.html

vot tak They don't question his support for israeloamerican war crimes or his treason on behalf of israel. Or his in your face corruption. But the turd didn't wear a mask, omfg! Just like in the usa where the zio-media obfuscates their owner's real criminality with bs trivia. Boycott the zio-media. If they have no audience, the toxins cant influence. 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

boris johnson, investigation, government, party, uk, quiz, coronavirus, covid-19