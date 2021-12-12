Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/connor-mcgregor-hits-out-at-dustin-poirier-for-embarrassing-fight-with-charles-oliveira-1091459278.html
Connor McGregor Hits Out at Dustin Poirier for 'Embarrassing' Fight With Charles Oliveira
Connor McGregor Hits Out at Dustin Poirier for 'Embarrassing' Fight With Charles Oliveira
Everyone knows that an MMA fight can be pretty dramatic - but for some fighters, the battle continues even when they leave the octagon.
2021-12-12T11:37+0000
2021-12-12T11:37+0000
Retired MMA legend Connor McGregor has blasted his old rival, Dustin Poirier, for an "embarrassing" defeat to Charles Oliveira.During Saturday's UFC 269 fight, Oliveira managed to tap out his opponent in the third round. Commenting on the bout, another MMA fighter, Nathan Diaz speculated in a Tweet, how McGregor had lost to Poirier - twice. And soon, the Notorious retaliated, slamming both Diaz and Poirier in an angry Twitter rant.Fans immediately flooded the comments, with some mocking Nate and some slamming Connor, posting memes about the new MMA drama.
mma, conor mcgregor, dustin poirier

Connor McGregor Hits Out at Dustin Poirier for 'Embarrassing' Fight With Charles Oliveira

11:37 GMT 12.12.2021
© AP Photo / John LocherConor McGregor celebrates after defeating Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone during a UFC 246 welterweight mixed martial arts bout Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas.
Conor McGregor celebrates after defeating Donald Cowboy Cerrone during a UFC 246 welterweight mixed martial arts bout Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
© AP Photo / John Locher
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Everyone knows that an MMA fight can be pretty dramatic - but for some fighters, the battle continues even when they leave the octagon.
Retired MMA legend Connor McGregor has blasted his old rival, Dustin Poirier, for an "embarrassing" defeat to Charles Oliveira.
During Saturday's UFC 269 fight, Oliveira managed to tap out his opponent in the third round.
Commenting on the bout, another MMA fighter, Nathan Diaz speculated in a Tweet, how McGregor had lost to Poirier - twice. And soon, the Notorious retaliated, slamming both Diaz and Poirier in an angry Twitter rant.
Fans immediately flooded the comments, with some mocking Nate and some slamming Connor, posting memes about the new MMA drama.
