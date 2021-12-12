Connor McGregor Hits Out at Dustin Poirier for 'Embarrassing' Fight With Charles Oliveira

Retired MMA legend Connor McGregor has blasted his old rival, Dustin Poirier, for an "embarrassing" defeat to Charles Oliveira.During Saturday's UFC 269 fight, Oliveira managed to tap out his opponent in the third round. Commenting on the bout, another MMA fighter, Nathan Diaz speculated in a Tweet, how McGregor had lost to Poirier - twice. And soon, the Notorious retaliated, slamming both Diaz and Poirier in an angry Twitter rant.Fans immediately flooded the comments, with some mocking Nate and some slamming Connor, posting memes about the new MMA drama.
Everyone knows that an MMA fight can be pretty dramatic - but for some fighters, the battle continues even when they leave the octagon.
Retired MMA legend Connor McGregor has blasted his old rival, Dustin Poirier, for an "embarrassing" defeat to Charles Oliveira.
During Saturday's UFC 269 fight, Oliveira managed to tap out his opponent in the third round.
Commenting on the bout, another MMA fighter, Nathan Diaz speculated in a Tweet, how McGregor had lost to Poirier - twice. And soon, the Notorious retaliated, slamming both Diaz and Poirier in an angry Twitter rant.
😂😂 you lanky string of piss he got lumped around and got lucky twice. That’s it. Is what it is. Embarrassing night for him alright. That closed guard game. Wtf was that. Wow! Shocking. All good happy Sat night horse yupya it’s proper twelve day tomorrow 12/12. New Paddy’s Day!