https://sputniknews.com/20211212/border-agents-warn-new-cbp-boss-may-destroy-agency-as-migration-crisis-persists--1091458536.html

Border Agents Warn New CBP Boss May 'Destroy' Agency as Migration Crisis Persists

Border Agents Warn New CBP Boss May 'Destroy' Agency as Migration Crisis Persists

The Senate approving Magnus' nomination as the next head of CBP comes amid an ongoing migration crisis in the US that has already seen a record 1.7 million refugee apprehensions by the CBP along the country's southern border.

2021-12-12T11:12+0000

2021-12-12T11:12+0000

2021-12-12T11:12+0000

us

migrants

crisis

us customs and border protection (cbp)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1091078589_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_252ab94c300cbfa4fe40b15b211e2e69.jpg

US Customs and Border Protection agents have been frustrated by the Senate's move to confirm President Joe Biden's nominee for commissioner of the Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection (CBP).Fox News quoted an unnamed border agent as claiming that Magnus "is pretty much hated, especially by those of us in the Tucson Sector since we know him".Another unnamed source asserted that "morale within Border Patrol is so low we expect absolutely nothing different than the elevation and appointments of people that are against a secure border", claiming that Magnus is "just par for the course under this [Biden] administration".The insiders were echoed by former Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan telling Fox News that Magnus' confirmation by the Senate "completes the Biden administration's operational plan to destroy the most secure border we ever had under President Trump".The remarks came after senators voted 50-47 on Tuesday to greenlight Magnus, a former police chief in Tucson, Arizona, to be the new CBP boss.Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) insisted in a statement that the vote "gives Arizona much-needed leadership at Customs and Border Protection at a time when we continue to face challenges at the border demonstrated by the increase in migrants in the Yuma Sector over the past two days".Critics, however, earlier slammed Magnus as the "wrong man at the wrong time" for CBP, which reported a record 1.7 million migrant apprehensions at the southern border in fiscal 2021.In a Senate Finance Committee nomination hearing in October, Republicans repeatedly tried to prod Magnus to describe the border situation as a "crisis", something he declined to do.The developments unfold as the migration crisis continues in the US.When assuming office in January, President Joe Biden started to reverse the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies, halting construction of a border wall, moving to end "harsh and extreme immigration enforcement", and promising to "restore and expand" the asylum system.Other steps included rescinding the Trump travel ban and pledging a "path to citizenship" for the more than 11 million undocumented immigrants already living in the US.

https://sputniknews.com/20211209/us-border-patrol-reports-136-percent-surge-in-migrant-entries-via-remote-wild-section-of-frontier-1091396168.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, migrants, crisis, us customs and border protection (cbp)