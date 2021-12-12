https://sputniknews.com/20211212/australian-cities-gripped-in-anti-vaccination-mandate-pandemic-laws-protests---videos-1091460764.html

Australian Cities Gripped by Anti-Vaccination Mandate, Pandemic Law Protests - Videos

Australian Cities Gripped by Anti-Vaccination Mandate, Pandemic Law Protests - Videos

Thousands of Australians took to the streets in Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), and Melbourne's central business district (CBD), in the state of Victoria, to challenge vaccination mandates and Victoria's new pandemic laws.

2021-12-12T13:04+0000

2021-12-12T13:04+0000

2021-12-12T13:10+0000

australia

protest

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/19/1083457941_0:227:3071:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_5a8dee085306ff8d1813f71231c55240.jpg

Protesters in Victoria were heard screaming "Free Victoria" as they marched through Melbourne's CBD, 9News has reported.The crowds were protesting the Public Health and Wellbeing Amendment Bill passed in the Victorian Parliament last week and which will allow the health minister to make public orders for the COVID-19 as well as other pandemics such as mask-wearing and vaccination mandates, lockdowns, and quarantines. On Friday, Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews noted that the bill would come into effect on 15 December.The protesters could be heard chanting for their freedom, as it has been previously argued that the introduced bill would give the premier too much power.Some stressed that the protests were not about being anti-vaxxer, but pro-choice as they opposed mandatory vaccination and the introduction of vaccine passports in NSW.Demonstrations are also planned in other parts of the country including Perth, Canberra, Hobart, and Queensland.Positive COVID-19 cases in the country are on the rise despite 89.2% of people over the age of 16 having had both doses of the vaccination. With 487 locally acquired new cases in the last 24 hours, Australia's total number of infected people rose to 15,724.

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

australia, protest, covid-19