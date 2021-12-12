Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/armed-uk-man-shot-dead-by-london-police-1091452136.html
Armed UK Man Shot Dead by London Police
Armed UK Man Shot Dead by London Police
LONDON (Sputnik) - An armed man who appeared to have robbed a bank was shot at by London law enforcement and succumbed to his injuries, the Metropolitan police... 12.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-12T03:33+0000
2021-12-12T03:28+0000
london
shooting
uk metropolitan police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088878422_0:204:2048:1356_1920x0_80_0_0_27ec875c49c3fa4d69b20545c30f5475.jpg
"At 15:04hrs on Saturday, 11 December police were called to reports of a man with a firearm seen to enter a bank and bookmakers in the vicinity of Marloes Road, W8. The man was then seen to get into a vehicle and leave the area," the police said in a statement.According to the release, about fifteen minutes later armed law enforcement officers stopped the suspect's vehicle.There were some road closures in place in the area following the incident. It is not being treated as terrorism, the Metropolitan police said.
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088878422_0:12:2048:1548_1920x0_80_0_0_01d7a24295940c60179069bde858ded2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
london, shooting, uk metropolitan police

Armed UK Man Shot Dead by London Police

03:33 GMT 12.12.2021
© SputnikMetropolitan Police
Metropolitan Police - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) - An armed man who appeared to have robbed a bank was shot at by London law enforcement and succumbed to his injuries, the Metropolitan police said.
"At 15:04hrs on Saturday, 11 December police were called to reports of a man with a firearm seen to enter a bank and bookmakers in the vicinity of Marloes Road, W8. The man was then seen to get into a vehicle and leave the area," the police said in a statement.
According to the release, about fifteen minutes later armed law enforcement officers stopped the suspect's vehicle.
"Shots were fired and a man sustained gunshot wounds. The London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance were called and the man was treated at the scene. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at 16:08hrs," the police said.
There were some road closures in place in the area following the incident. It is not being treated as terrorism, the Metropolitan police said.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:45 GMTTwo Dead After Ukraine's Drone Drops Explosives in Donetsk Republic - People’s Militia
03:33 GMTArmed UK Man Shot Dead by London Police
03:19 GMTTucker Carlson Reveals Son Was Inside Capitol Building During January 6th Attack
02:36 GMTJeff Bezos 'Heartbroken' After Tornado Kills at Least Six Amazon Employees in Illinois
02:01 GMTUS Never Intended to Send Combat Troops to Ukraine, Biden Says
01:31 GMTJulian Assange Suffered Stroke During October Court Appearance, Fiancee Reveals
01:11 GMTAlly Anxiety: US May Block Another French Naval Deal After Approving $9.4 Bln Sale to Greece
YesterdayNew York City FC Bests Portland Timbers in Fight for 2021 MLS Cup
YesterdayCan Antonie Griezmann Shake His Atletico Madrid Struggles in Time for Madrid Derby?
YesterdayIsrael Consulted US Prior to Covert Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Site, Missile Factory - Report
YesterdayPfizer Booster Gives Some Protection Against Omicron, Two Shots Not Enough - Study
YesterdayBiden: Outbreak of Deadly Tornadoes ‘Likely Largest’ in US History as Death Toll Exceeds 70
YesterdayWhy Joe Biden's 'Summit for Democracy' Is Facing Criticism From All Directions
YesterdayCNN Employee Charged With Luring Underage Girls Into Illegal Sexual Activity - Report
YesterdayIsrael Preparing Military Option to Prevent Iran's Nuclear Bomb Acquisition - Gantz
YesterdayUS Congress' Move on UFO Investigations Heralds Revival of 'One Percent Doctrine' – Report
YesterdayMoscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
YesterdayWarring Libyan Armed Forces Agree to Unite Army, Acting Commander of LNA Says
YesterdayChina Says US Using Democracy as ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’ to Meddle in Others’ Affairs
Yesterday'Latvian Strain'? Uncontrolled Mutations of COVID Found Among Farmed Minks in Latvia – Report