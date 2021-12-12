https://sputniknews.com/20211212/aftermath-of-devastating-tornadoes-in-kentucky-us-1091455903.html

Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes in Kentucky, US

Previously, at least six people died at an Amazon factory in Illinois, while in Kentucky, dozens were killed when a tornado destroyed the Mayfield candle factory.

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0c/1091461962_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2c2878bd707958422170226e9d8c7b4c.jpg

Sputnik is live from Mayfield, Kentucky after at least 70 people died, and thousands in the US were left without power due to powerful tornadoes. Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear stated that the death toll may surpass one hundred.According to US President Joe Biden, the recent spell of tornadoes is believed to be the "largest" to ever take place in American history.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

