Yellow Vests Protest in Paris Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination

Yellow Vest demonstrators gather in Paris for a new round of protests.Activists demonstrated against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, health passes and a number of other social issues.Large-scale Yellow Vests protests began in France in November 2018, in response to an increase in fuel tax and gas prices. The movement then expanded its list of demands to incorporate a range of social and political items.The new 'traditional' Saturday protests are often accompanied by riots and clashes with the police.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
