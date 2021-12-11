https://sputniknews.com/20211211/yellow-vests-protest-in-paris-against-mandatory-covid-vaccination-1091440501.html

Yellow Vests Protest in Paris Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination

Yellow Vests Protest in Paris Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination

Yellow Vest demonstrators gather in Paris for a new round of protests.

2021-12-11T13:32+0000

2021-12-11T13:32+0000

2021-12-11T13:32+0000

france

europe

yellow vests

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107751/09/1077510979_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_7294a66c7fb4a43b6949af6f6baed772.jpg

Yellow Vest demonstrators gather in Paris for a new round of protests.Activists demonstrated against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, health passes and a number of other social issues.Large-scale Yellow Vests protests began in France in November 2018, in response to an increase in fuel tax and gas prices. The movement then expanded its list of demands to incorporate a range of social and political items.The new 'traditional' Saturday protests are often accompanied by riots and clashes with the police.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Yellow Vests Take to Streets of Paris for New Round of Protests Yellow Vests Take to Streets of Paris for New Round of Protests 2021-12-11T13:32+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, europe, yellow vests, видео