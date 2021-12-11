https://sputniknews.com/20211211/weekly-news-roundup-uk-court-rules-on-julian-assange-nicaragua-looks-east-house-approves-ndaa-1091430490.html
Weekly News Roundup; UK Court Rules on Julian Assange; Nicaragua Looks East; House Approves NDAA
A UK court has ruled that Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States, and Nicaragua has announced that they will only recognize the "One China"... 11.12.2021, Sputnik International
radio
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0b/1091430437_26:0:1270:700_1920x0_80_0_0_cffdac7fa69151a5426cb23255d55c93.png
Robert Fantina, author and activist for Palestinian rights, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. A UK court has ruled that Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States, and Nicaragua has announced that they will only recognize the "One China" policy as they sign economic deals with Russia and China. Also, the Biden administration continues to flounder on the Iran nuclear deal, and the infamous Ukraine project continues to create disorder on Russia's border.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Dr. Jack explains to us why jobless claims are falling to historic lows as the economic burden on the working class does not seem to be improving. Also, Congress has seemingly averted a debt ceiling problem and inflation continues to climb.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the Summit for Democracy. President Biden's summit of democracy is underway, and it is getting roundly criticized for both hypocrisy and inconsistency. Also, we discuss Julian Assange and overall domestic policy in the US.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, and Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," come together to talk foreign policy. China and Russia are gaining significant footholds in Central America as they sign major trade deals with Nicaragua. Also, the Julian Assange ruling has been made, and President Biden seems to be pushing Ukraine to act on the Minsk Protocol.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Gary Flowers, host of “The Gary Flowers Show” on radio station Rejoice WREJ-AM 990, come together to discuss this week's important stories. The House of Representatives has approved a massive 768 million dollar Pentagon bill. Also, the GOP's base is taking shape for upcoming elections, and US diplomats are boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Robert Fantina, author and activist for Palestinian rights, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. A UK court has ruled that Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States, and Nicaragua has announced that they will only recognize the "One China" policy as they sign economic deals with Russia and China. Also, the Biden administration continues to flounder on the Iran nuclear deal, and the infamous Ukraine project continues to create disorder on Russia's border.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Dr. Jack explains to us why jobless claims are falling to historic lows as the economic burden on the working class does not seem to be improving. Also, Congress has seemingly averted a debt ceiling problem and inflation continues to climb.
Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the Summit for Democracy. President Biden's summit of democracy is underway, and it is getting roundly criticized for both hypocrisy and inconsistency. Also, we discuss Julian Assange and overall domestic policy in the US.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, and Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," come together to talk foreign policy. China and Russia are gaining significant footholds in Central America as they sign major trade deals with Nicaragua. Also, the Julian Assange ruling has been made, and President Biden seems to be pushing Ukraine to act on the Minsk Protocol.
Jim Kavanagh
, writer at thepolemicist.net
and CounterPunch, and Gary Flowers,
host of “The Gary Flowers Show” on radio station Rejoice WREJ-AM 990, come together to discuss this week's important stories. The House of Representatives has approved a massive 768 million dollar Pentagon bill. Also, the GOP's base is taking shape for upcoming elections, and US diplomats are boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com