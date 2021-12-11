https://sputniknews.com/20211211/we-have-more-decency-biden-claims-other-world-leaders-would-want-to-swap-jobs-with-him-1091441468.html

'We Have More Decency': Biden Claims Other World Leaders Would Want to Swap Jobs With Him

'We Have More Decency': Biden Claims Other World Leaders Would Want to Swap Jobs With Him

The US president also declared that he thinks “the sky is the limit” regarding what they can potentially accomplish “in the second quarter of the 21st... 11.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-11T14:43+0000

2021-12-11T14:43+0000

2021-12-11T14:43+0000

joe biden

us

jobs

world leaders

exchange

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090870545_0:87:1414:882_1920x0_80_0_0_28344b6c1448f00299b6d132bcf2e984.jpg

US President Joe Biden has boasted that no world leader would probably mind trading places with him.The POTUS made this claim while being interviewed on NBC’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon – he was replying to a question about what he would like to speak about on the show next year.In his response, Biden said that he is “optimistic” about the future and the US. The US president also said that “the sky is the limit” regarding what they can do “in the second quarter of the 21st century.”A number of social media users, however, did not seem particularly impressed with Biden’s rhetoric, or with Fallon’s conduct during the conversation.

Robert Gray The Biden Kakistocracy... 0

Alba1970 who is he trying to Kid America is the most vile and corrupt country on the planet followed closely with the UK/London .. also America has around $30 trillion in debt and rising fast .... American president would the last job i would want everyone hates the Americans and English 0

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

joe biden, us, jobs, world leaders, exchange