US President Joe Biden has boasted that no world leader would probably mind trading places with him.The POTUS made this claim while being interviewed on NBC’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon – he was replying to a question about what he would like to speak about on the show next year.In his response, Biden said that he is “optimistic” about the future and the US. The US president also said that “the sky is the limit” regarding what they can do “in the second quarter of the 21st century.”A number of social media users, however, did not seem particularly impressed with Biden’s rhetoric, or with Fallon’s conduct during the conversation.
The Biden Kakistocracy...
0
who is he trying to Kid America is the most vile and corrupt country on the planet followed closely with the UK/London .. also America has around $30 trillion in debt and rising fast .... American president would the last job i would want everyone hates the Americans and English
0
2
joe biden, us, jobs, world leaders, exchange

'We Have More Decency': Biden Claims Other World Leaders Would Want to Swap Jobs With Him

14:43 GMT 11.12.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Joe Biden gestures to reporters as he departs his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S. November 19, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden gestures to reporters as he departs his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S. November 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Andrei Dergalin
The US president also declared that he thinks “the sky is the limit” regarding what they can potentially accomplish “in the second quarter of the 21st century.”
US President Joe Biden has boasted that no world leader would probably mind trading places with him.
The POTUS made this claim while being interviewed on NBC’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon – he was replying to a question about what he would like to speak about on the show next year.
In his response, Biden said that he is “optimistic” about the future and the US.
“We are, as I told everybody, including everyone from a leader of China to Russia and everyone else, that I don’t know anybody who wouldn’t trade places, world leader, wouldn’t trade places with my job versus theirs,” Biden proclaimed. “Because we have more available to us, more capacity, we have more science and technology and decency, I think, than any country in the world.”
The US president also said that “the sky is the limit” regarding what they can do “in the second quarter of the 21st century.”
A number of social media users, however, did not seem particularly impressed with Biden’s rhetoric, or with Fallon’s conduct during the conversation.
Popular comments
The Biden Kakistocracy...
RGRobert Gray
11 December, 17:52 GMT
who is he trying to Kid America is the most vile and corrupt country on the planet followed closely with the UK/London .. also America has around $30 trillion in debt and rising fast .... American president would the last job i would want everyone hates the Americans and English
Alba1970
11 December, 17:52 GMT
