'We Have More Decency': Biden Claims Other World Leaders Would Want to Swap Jobs With Him
U.S. President Joe Biden gestures to reporters as he departs his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S. November 19, 2021.
The US president also declared that he thinks “the sky is the limit” regarding what they can potentially accomplish “in the second quarter of the 21st century.”
US President Joe Biden has boasted that no world leader would probably mind trading places with him.
The POTUS made this claim while being interviewed on NBC’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon – he was replying to a question about what he would like to speak about on the show next year.
In his response, Biden said that he is “optimistic” about the future and the US.
“We are, as I told everybody, including everyone from a leader of China to Russia and everyone else, that I don’t know anybody who wouldn’t trade places, world leader, wouldn’t trade places with my job versus theirs,” Biden proclaimed. “Because we have more available to us, more capacity, we have more science and technology and decency, I think, than any country in the world.”
“I’m optimistic about the future, and I’m optimistic about this country.”— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) December 11, 2021
-@POTUS on where he hopes we’ll be this time next year. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/ywMtaX8Xhw
The US president also said that “the sky is the limit” regarding what they can do “in the second quarter of the 21st century.”
A number of social media users, however, did not seem particularly impressed with Biden’s rhetoric, or with Fallon’s conduct during the conversation.
how pathetic! this geriatric has destroyed our Country and Jimmy thinks it is funny!! ridiculous!! never watching Jimmy again. sad and embarrassing!— peter owens (@powens42) December 11, 2021
I was hoping Fallon would have thrown some curve balls but all we got were softball lobs. I should have known better.— SusanVesey#15 (@Susanvesey15) December 11, 2021
December 11, 2021