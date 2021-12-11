Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/warring-libyan-armed-forces-agree-to-unite-army-acting-commander-of-lna-says-1091445685.html
Warring Libyan Armed Forces Agree to Unite Army, Acting Commander of LNA Says
Warring Libyan Armed Forces Agree to Unite Army, Acting Commander of LNA Says
Commanders of confronting armed forces in Libya held a meeting on Saturday in the city of Sirte and agreed on uniting militaries, acting Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Abdulrazzak al-Nazuri said.
The meeting between al-Nazuri and his counterpart from the rival forces, Chief of General Staff of the National Unity Government Mohammed Al-Haddad, has become the first since 2014, when Libya divided into East and West.The commander added that the military from both sides were "far from political disagreements and political parties."
Warring Libyan Armed Forces Agree to Unite Army, Acting Commander of LNA Says

Members of the the "Saiqa" (Special Forces) of the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA), loyal to eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar, pose with their flag during an event in tribute to the unit's late commander General Wanis Bukhamada, who died a week prior, in the eastern city of Benghazi on November 6, 2020.
Members of the the Saiqa (Special Forces) of the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA), loyal to eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar, pose with their flag during an event in tribute to the unit's late commander General Wanis Bukhamada, who died a week prior, in the eastern city of Benghazi on November 6, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
© ABDULLAH DOMA
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Commanders of confronting armed forces in Libya held a meeting on Saturday in the city of Sirte and agreed on uniting militaries, acting Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Abdulrazzak al-Nazuri said.
The meeting between al-Nazuri and his counterpart from the rival forces, Chief of General Staff of the National Unity Government Mohammed Al-Haddad, has become the first since 2014, when Libya divided into East and West.
"We, the military, agreed to unite the army. Hopefully, it will happen soon without any meddling with our military affairs. We are waiting for the 5+5 Committee to join our meetings. The meetings will be regular without any foreign interference. We are responsible for the defense of our motherland, constitution, and conservation of the army," al-Nazuri said, as broadcast by the Libyan Al-Hadath TV-channel.
The commander added that the military from both sides were "far from political disagreements and political parties."
