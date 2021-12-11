https://sputniknews.com/20211211/warring-libyan-armed-forces-agree-to-unite-army-acting-commander-of-lna-says-1091445685.html

Warring Libyan Armed Forces Agree to Unite Army, Acting Commander of LNA Says

Commanders of confronting armed forces in Libya held a meeting on Saturday in the city of Sirte and agreed on uniting militaries, acting Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Abdulrazzak al-Nazuri said.

The meeting between al-Nazuri and his counterpart from the rival forces, Chief of General Staff of the National Unity Government Mohammed Al-Haddad, has become the first since 2014, when Libya divided into East and West.The commander added that the military from both sides were "far from political disagreements and political parties."

