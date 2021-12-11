Registration was successful!
US Congress' Move on UFO Investigations Heralds Revival of 'One Percent Doctrine' – Report
US Congress' Move on UFO Investigations Heralds Revival of 'One Percent Doctrine' – Report
The US senator who introduced the amendment stipulating the creation of the office in question argued that the United States’ “national security efforts rely... 11.12.2021, Sputnik International
As the new amendment to the annual US defence policy bill is expected to pave way for a new office for the study of the UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, another name for the UFOs), Marik von Rennenkampff, a former analyst with the US Department of State’s Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation, also suggested that the Congress essentially revives the so-called one-percent doctrine.In an article published by The Hill, von Rennenkampff remarks that said doctrine, which was first formulated by the Bush administration back in 2001 and essentially postulates that “if there is even a slight chance that a particular threat is real, the government must act as if it is a certainty,” did initially result in a “catastrophe” – a reference to the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.This time, however, the US Congress “is right to adopt a nuanced version of the ‘one percent’ doctrine,” he stated.As per the amendment introduced by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), the new office would be tasked with studying and responding to the UAPs.Administered by both the Secretary of Defence and the Director of National Intelligence, the office would be provided with access to information from the Defence Department and the intelligence community.The office, which “would also delve into health impacts and possible national security concerns related to UFOs,” as the media outlet puts it, would be required to deliver annual unclassified reports to the Congress about the office’s activity, as well as biannual classified briefings to lawmakers.She also argued that the United States “needs a coordinated effort to take control and understand whether these aerial phenomena belong to a foreign government or something else altogether.”
https://sputniknews.com/20211017/ex-us-air-force-captain-says-ufos-are-alien-and-want-to-send-message-to-humans-about-nuclear-1089989879.html
The aipac trough feeder gillibrand is one of the more fanatical israeli quislings. Holds hands with cruz. This ufo crap the critter wants is a scam. Likely some israeli effort. To benefit their colonial control machinery.
Sorry, dergalin, no sale. Thumbs down.
us, investigation, ufo, office

19:12 GMT 11.12.2021
Andrei Dergalin
The US senator who introduced the amendment stipulating the creation of the office in question argued that the United States’ “national security efforts rely on aerial supremacy” and UFOs “present a challenge to our dominance over the air.”
As the new amendment to the annual US defence policy bill is expected to pave way for a new office for the study of the UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, another name for the UFOs), Marik von Rennenkampff, a former analyst with the US Department of State’s Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation, also suggested that the Congress essentially revives the so-called one-percent doctrine.
In an article published by The Hill, von Rennenkampff remarks that said doctrine, which was first formulated by the Bush administration back in 2001 and essentially postulates that “if there is even a slight chance that a particular threat is real, the government must act as if it is a certainty,” did initially result in a “catastrophe” – a reference to the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.
This time, however, the US Congress “is right to adopt a nuanced version of the ‘one percent’ doctrine,” he stated.
“Unlike the catastrophic consequences of the Bush administration’s ‘one percent’ doctrine, Congress’s bold approach to UFOs amounts to a comparatively minuscule, low-risk investment that may finally unravel an enduring mystery,” von Rennenkampff wrote.
As per the amendment introduced by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), the new office would be tasked with studying and responding to the UAPs.
Administered by both the Secretary of Defence and the Director of National Intelligence, the office would be provided with access to information from the Defence Department and the intelligence community.
The office, which “would also delve into health impacts and possible national security concerns related to UFOs,” as the media outlet puts it, would be required to deliver annual unclassified reports to the Congress about the office’s activity, as well as biannual classified briefings to lawmakers.
“Our national security efforts rely on aerial supremacy and these phenomena present a challenge to our dominance over the air. Staying ahead of UAP sightings is critical to keeping our strategic edge and keeping our nation safe,” Senator Gillibrand said.
She also argued that the United States “needs a coordinated effort to take control and understand whether these aerial phenomena belong to a foreign government or something else altogether.”
The aipac trough feeder gillibrand is one of the more fanatical israeli quislings. Holds hands with cruz. This ufo crap the critter wants is a scam. Likely some israeli effort. To benefit their colonial control machinery.
vtvot tak
11 December, 22:34 GMT1
Sorry, dergalin, no sale. Thumbs down.
vtvot tak
11 December, 22:35 GMT
