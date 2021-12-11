Registration was successful!
Yellow Vests Protest in Paris Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination
Turkey Successfully Tests World's First Laser-Equipped Drone - Photo
Turkey Successfully Tests World's First Laser-Equipped Drone - Photo
Turkey has successfully tested the world's first-ever drone that has laser weapons, Turkish politician Aykut Erdogdu said.
"Successful shots were fired from the distances of 500 [1,600 feet], 300 and 100 meters," Erdogdu told Anadolu news agency on Friday.The drone, called Eren, is designed to destroy explosive devices such as bombs and ammunition from a certain distance with the use of laser weapons.Eren was developed by Turkish defence companies Tubitak and Asisguard. The drone's maximum flight altitude is 3,000 meters.Security expert Abdullah Ciftci shared the photo of the drone on Twitter. "The world's first laser-armed drone of domestic and national production, Eren, has been successfully fired from 500, 300 and 100 meters," the expert wrote.
turkey
Turkey Successfully Tests World's First Laser-Equipped Drone - Photo

14:19 GMT 11.12.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkey has successfully tested the world's first-ever drone that has laser weapons, Turkish politician Aykut Erdogdu said.
"Successful shots were fired from the distances of 500 [1,600 feet], 300 and 100 meters," Erdogdu told Anadolu news agency on Friday.
The drone, called Eren, is designed to destroy explosive devices such as bombs and ammunition from a certain distance with the use of laser weapons.
Eren was developed by Turkish defence companies Tubitak and Asisguard. The drone's maximum flight altitude is 3,000 meters.
Security expert Abdullah Ciftci shared the photo of the drone on Twitter.
"The world's first laser-armed drone of domestic and national production, Eren, has been successfully fired from 500, 300 and 100 meters," the expert wrote.
Lorsque les efforts Nationaux sont combinés avec les Nouvelles Technologies, la Souveraineté se Dessine !
STABOU Youssef
11 December, 17:24 GMT
