Three People Reportedly Killed by Tornadoes in Tennessee - Videos
© MICHAEL THOMASFirst responders surround a damaged Amazon Distribution Center on December 10, 2021 in Edwardsville, Illinois. According to reports, the Distribution Center was struck by a tornado Friday night.
© MICHAEL THOMAS
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people have been killed by two separate tornadoes in Tennessee, local broadcaster WMC Action News 5 reported on Saturday, citing the Obion County Emergency Management director.
One person is said to have died in Obion County, while another two died in Lake County. There are reports about severe injuries as well.
The central United States has been hit by several tornadoes caused by a powerful storm. The Fox 2 broadcaster reported earlier about dozens of people trapped in an Amazon warehouse in Illinois after a tornado passed through the city of Edwardsville.
Local residents have been sharing videos from tornado-hit areas.
🚨#BREAKING: Tornado Warning for Memphis Tennessee— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 11, 2021
📌#Memphis l #Tennessee
The National weather service has just issued a tornado Warning for Memphis Tennessee sirens are going off In Area Take Shelter Immediately pic.twitter.com/tnrhhKIipu
Memphis Tennessee tornado 🌪 warning #Tennessee #Tornado pic.twitter.com/f26owSfB0a— CryptoGav (@GavinYo30328320) December 11, 2021