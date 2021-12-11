https://sputniknews.com/20211211/three-people-reportedly-killed-by-tornadoes-in-tennessee---videos-1091437601.html

Three People Reportedly Killed by Tornadoes in Tennessee - Videos

Three people have been killed by two separate tornadoes in Tennessee, local broadcaster WMC Action News 5 reported on Saturday, citing the Obion County Emergency Management director.

One person is said to have died in Obion County, while another two died in Lake County. There are reports about severe injuries as well.The central United States has been hit by several tornadoes caused by a powerful storm. The Fox 2 broadcaster reported earlier about dozens of people trapped in an Amazon warehouse in Illinois after a tornado passed through the city of Edwardsville.Local residents have been sharing videos from tornado-hit areas.

