International
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/pfizer-booster-gives-some-protection-against-omicron-two-shots-not-enough---study-1091449420.html
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Two shots of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 are not enough to protect people against the Omicron strain, while the booster shot's... 11.12.2021
"It [booster shot's protection] is lower than the neutralizing ability against the Delta – about four times lower," Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit at the medical center, told reporters on Saturday, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.The Sheba study showed that even those who have received two Pfizer shots plus the booster can still get infected with the Omicron variant. People who only got the second dose did not have any protection against Omicron.The Sheba researchers studied immune responses of 40 vaccinated healthcare workers. The study found that the Pfizer booster increases the ability of the vaccine to work against Omicron by about 100-fold, but it is still unclear whether the effectiveness of the booster decreases over time. Two shots of Pfizer only gave people some protection against the Delta strain and the original Wuhan strain.Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Tuesday that his company expected to know within several weeks whether a vaccine will be needed for the Omicron variant, and doses will likely be available by March.
Nowhere in this article does it say omicron isn't a killer. The article promotes a defective vaccine being used for something that does not need it. Omicron is not delta. It is much mild and it seems to be replacing delta. Omicrom appears to be turning covid-19 from a killer to a more milder, much more easily managed disease. Good news for us humans, bad news for israeloamerican profiteers and biowar practitioners. Thumbs down.
Keep on being on your knees to the government folks they say 100 vax a day in order for you to live ( you will die either way) you all will do it. Lmao fools.
22:30 GMT 11.12.2021
An Israeli health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the Clalit Health Service in Jerusalem on August 1, 2021, as Israel launches its campaign to give booster shots to people aged over 60.
© AFP 2021 / MENAHEM KAHANA
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Two shots of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 are not enough to protect people against the Omicron strain, while the booster shot's protection is much lower than with respect to other variants, a new study conducted at Israel’s Sheba Medical Center reveals.
"It [booster shot’s protection] is lower than the neutralizing ability against the Delta – about four times lower," Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit at the medical center, told reporters on Saturday, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.
The Sheba study showed that even those who have received two Pfizer shots plus the booster can still get infected with the Omicron variant. People who only got the second dose did not have any protection against Omicron.
"There was no neutralization ability whatsoever, and that is very worrisome," Regev-Yochay said.
The Sheba researchers studied immune responses of 40 vaccinated healthcare workers. The study found that the Pfizer booster increases the ability of the vaccine to work against Omicron by about 100-fold, but it is still unclear whether the effectiveness of the booster decreases over time.
Two shots of Pfizer only gave people some protection against the Delta strain and the original Wuhan strain.
Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Tuesday that his company expected to know within several weeks whether a vaccine will be needed for the Omicron variant, and doses will likely be available by March.
Nowhere in this article does it say omicron isn't a killer. The article promotes a defective vaccine being used for something that does not need it. Omicron is not delta. It is much mild and it seems to be replacing delta. Omicrom appears to be turning covid-19 from a killer to a more milder, much more easily managed disease. Good news for us humans, bad news for israeloamerican profiteers and biowar practitioners. Thumbs down.
vtvot tak
12 December, 01:56 GMT1
Keep on being on your knees to the government folks they say 100 vax a day in order for you to live ( you will die either way) you all will do it. Lmao fools.
nnewGeneration
12 December, 01:58 GMT1
