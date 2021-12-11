Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches New Shepard's 19th Mission With Michael Strahan and Five Others
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/parting-shot-indian-authorities-mistakenly-send-covid-jab-notification-to-dead-man-1091439874.html
Parting Shot: Indian Authorities Mistakenly Send COVID Jab Notification to Dead Man
Parting Shot: Indian Authorities Mistakenly Send COVID Jab Notification to Dead Man
Since the Omicron variant of coronavirus has begun spreading, the Indian health ministry has directed the agencies to ramp up the vaccination drive. India has registered over 34.7 million COVID cases so far, making it the second most COVID affected country after the US.
2021-12-11T13:42+0000
2021-12-11T13:42+0000
madhya pradesh
bihar
india
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103319/77/1033197714_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_59cd31c1ec6d39fd1950696d95be3417.jpg
A man in Madhya Pradesh state’s Rajgarh district has alleged that he received a message on his mobile that his dead father had taken a second dose of the COVID vaccine on 3 December. The case came to light on Saturday, after which state authorities blamed it on a computer glitch, in which “Purushottam Shakyawar (78) of Biaora town, who died in May, received a message on his mobile phone number that he was administered the second dose of the vaccine on 3 December,” Indian news agency Press Trust of India reported. The 78-year-old man, Purushottam Shakyawar, who, according to the received the message, got his second jab, died on 24 May. According to his son, Shakyawar received his first dose on 8 April. Earlier this week, a similar case was reported in the Indian state of Bihar where a data entry operator working at vaccine centre uploaded a list which said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and actors Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra - got vaccinated in one of Bihar's state districts.Later, district officials took note of the matter and filed a police complaint regarding the incident.Recently, Federal Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said that 85 percent of India’s adult population has received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose while 50 percent was fully jabbed.
madhya pradesh
bihar
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103319/77/1033197714_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_c75c489ad723943ceb6d14ca9f9efa01.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
madhya pradesh, bihar, india, india

Parting Shot: Indian Authorities Mistakenly Send COVID Jab Notification to Dead Man

13:42 GMT 11.12.2021
© PixabaySmarphone
Smarphone - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
© Pixabay
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Since the Omicron variant of coronavirus has begun spreading, the Indian health ministry has directed the agencies to ramp up the vaccination drive. India has registered over 34.7 million COVID cases so far, making it the second most COVID affected country after the US.
A man in Madhya Pradesh state’s Rajgarh district has alleged that he received a message on his mobile that his dead father had taken a second dose of the COVID vaccine on 3 December.
The case came to light on Saturday, after which state authorities blamed it on a computer glitch, in which “Purushottam Shakyawar (78) of Biaora town, who died in May, received a message on his mobile phone number that he was administered the second dose of the vaccine on 3 December,” Indian news agency Press Trust of India reported.
The 78-year-old man, Purushottam Shakyawar, who, according to the received the message, got his second jab, died on 24 May. According to his son, Shakyawar received his first dose on 8 April.
Earlier this week, a similar case was reported in the Indian state of Bihar where a data entry operator working at vaccine centre uploaded a list which said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and actors Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra - got vaccinated in one of Bihar's state districts.
Later, district officials took note of the matter and filed a police complaint regarding the incident.
Recently, Federal Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said that 85 percent of India’s adult population has received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose while 50 percent was fully jabbed.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:00 GMTDid US Learn Cuban Missile Crisis Lesson Right & Could Moscow and Washington Avert Its Repetition?
13:42 GMTParting Shot: Indian Authorities Mistakenly Send COVID Jab Notification to Dead Man
13:32 GMTYellow Vests Protest in Paris Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination
13:19 GMTJeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches New Shepard's 19th Mission With Michael Strahan and Five Others
13:09 GMTUS to Prohibit Retiring B-1B Bombers Until Replaced With New Models, Reports Say
12:59 GMTTrump Slams Smollett’s Hoax Attack as ‘Hate Crime in Reverse’, Says 'If Republican, He'd Be In Jail'
12:31 GMTPowerPoint Coup Plot? House Panel Got Its Hands on Doc Detailing How Trump Could Have Clung to Power
12:22 GMTSpider-Man Tom Holland Mulls Quitting Acting, Speaks of 'Pre-Midlife Crisis'
12:14 GMT'It Would be Hard to Imagine' Russia, US as Allies Amid Current Tensions, Kremlin Spokesman Says
12:11 GMTIndian Farmers Organise Victory March as They Prepare to Leave Delhi Border – Video
11:58 GMTNetanyahu Touts 'Vital' Israel-US Alliance After Expletive-Laden Trump Savaging Over Biden Call
11:51 GMTGold Rush: Russians Reportedly Buy Record Amount of Precious Metal Since 2014
11:09 GMTCOVID Sceptics Hold Rally Against Mandatory Vaccination and COVID-19 Restrictions in Vienna
11:08 GMTThree People Reportedly Killed by Tornadoes in Tennessee - Videos
10:59 GMTAssam State Police Recover Heritage Watch That Belonged to Late Footballer Diego Maradona
10:55 GMTKiev: US to Spend $20Mln on Boosting Defences at Ukraine's Eastern, Northern Borders
10:41 GMTUkraine Tensions Remain High After Putin-Biden Talk as Neither Side Likely to Give Ground
10:27 GMTUK Foreign Secretary Warns Russia of ‘Severe Consequences’ in Event of Ukraine Invasion
10:16 GMTEx-Tory Minister ‘Raped And Abused’ His MP Wife Using ‘Coercive, Controlling Behaviour', Rules Court
09:44 GMTAfghan Interpreters for US Forces Face Grave Threats Despite Taliban’s Amnesty Promise