Parting Shot: Indian Authorities Mistakenly Send COVID Jab Notification to Dead Man

Since the Omicron variant of coronavirus has begun spreading, the Indian health ministry has directed the agencies to ramp up the vaccination drive. India has registered over 34.7 million COVID cases so far, making it the second most COVID affected country after the US.

A man in Madhya Pradesh state’s Rajgarh district has alleged that he received a message on his mobile that his dead father had taken a second dose of the COVID vaccine on 3 December. The case came to light on Saturday, after which state authorities blamed it on a computer glitch, in which “Purushottam Shakyawar (78) of Biaora town, who died in May, received a message on his mobile phone number that he was administered the second dose of the vaccine on 3 December,” Indian news agency Press Trust of India reported. The 78-year-old man, Purushottam Shakyawar, who, according to the received the message, got his second jab, died on 24 May. According to his son, Shakyawar received his first dose on 8 April. Earlier this week, a similar case was reported in the Indian state of Bihar where a data entry operator working at vaccine centre uploaded a list which said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and actors Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra - got vaccinated in one of Bihar's state districts.Later, district officials took note of the matter and filed a police complaint regarding the incident.Recently, Federal Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said that 85 percent of India’s adult population has received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose while 50 percent was fully jabbed.

