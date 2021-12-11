Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/new-york-city-fc-bests-portland-timbers-in-fight-for-2021-mls-cup-1091450480.html
New York City FC Bests Portland Timbers in Fight for 2021 MLS Cup
New York City FC Bests Portland Timbers in Fight for 2021 MLS Cup
New York City Football Club beat the Portland Timbers in penalties to win their first ever MLS Cup.
NYCFC opened the scoring when Valentin Castellanos headed home a goal from a set-piece in the 41st minute. The 23-year-old Argentine capped off an incredible season by scoring in all three of his playoff appearances.
New York City FC Bests Portland Timbers in Fight for 2021 MLS Cup

23:44 GMT 11.12.2021
New York City Football Club beat the Portland Timbers in penalties to win their first ever MLS Cup.
NYCFC opened the scoring when Valentin Castellanos headed home a goal from a set-piece in the 41st minute.
The 23-year-old Argentine capped off an incredible season by scoring in all three of his playoff appearances.
