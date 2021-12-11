https://sputniknews.com/20211211/muslim-man-killed-by-lynch-mob-in-indian-state-of-bihar-for-stealing-cattle--1091432381.html

Muslim Man Killed by Lynch Mob in Indian State of Bihar For Stealing Cattle

Muslim Man Killed by Lynch Mob in Indian State of Bihar For Stealing Cattle

Despite claims by the Narendra Modi government, lynchings continue in India. Most of the attacks are waged by the so-called cow vigilantes from fringe Hindu... 11.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-11T07:54+0000

2021-12-11T07:54+0000

2021-12-11T07:54+0000

bihar

muslim

muslim

india

cow

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0b/1091435187_0:129:3187:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_3896f5568d3c240dad1847a6c0883030.jpg

A mob in the Indian state of Bihar beat a 50-year-old Muslim man to death on suspicion of stealing cattle in the Araria district, state police have said.The incident took place on 8 December in Bhavanipur, a village in the district; however, it came to light only on Friday, after which police registered a complaint against an unknown group of youths.According to the Indian newspaper Indian Express, villagers raised the alarm after they allegedly spotted men stealing buffaloes and bullocks owned by another villager. According to another police officer, S. K. Albela: "they keep getting complaints of cattle theft from the surrounding village but never mob violence.""As of now, no arrest has been made," the official added.Lynching incidents have been reported from Araria in the past. In June, a 30-year-old Muslim man was allegedly lynched by a mob in the Araria district on suspicion of theft. In 2019 and 2018, men were lynched in the district based on suspicion of cattle theft.Araria is around 300 kilometres from the state capital Patna.Cow vigilantism is well-documented across India, where Hindu groups take action against Muslims and Dalits accused of transporting, harming or slaughtering bovine animals. Hindus consider cows sacred and killing them is taboo.Sharing more specifics, a New York-based Human Rights Watch in its report said that about 280 people had been injured, leaving 44 dead (mostly Muslims) in more than 100 attacks by cow protection groups between May 2015 and December 2018. As the attacks by cow protection groups increased, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned vigilante violence and said killing people because of cow worship "is not acceptable".

bihar

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

bihar, muslim, muslim, india, cow, india