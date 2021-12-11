https://sputniknews.com/20211211/moscow-calls-out-us-hypocrisy-amid-reports-cia-is-planning-pivot-to-focus-on-russia-china-1091445962.html

Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China

On Friday, informed sources told CNN that the Central Intelligence Agency was looking to overhaul the training and management of its spy network and operations... 11.12.2021, Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has accused the US of hypocrisy in the wake of a CNN report on CIA plans to focus more on America's Chinese and Russian rivals.Earlier, CNN reported, citing sources said to be familiar with the situation, that after two decades focused on ‘fighting terrorism,’ the spy agency was overhauling its operations to “get back to the kind of traditional, quiet tradecraft needed to collect intelligence against complex nation-states,” China and Russia.According to the news channel, the shift is expected to improve the CIA’s intelligence-gathering capabilities in remote areas, including places “seen as critical to the China mission,” like West Africa, where the People’s Republic has made significant economic investments. Officers are expected to receive improved geographic-specific training, with an emphasis on learning local languages and other knowledge necessary in a specific regional setting.The CIA is also hoping to attract more speakers of Mandarin, invest in technology, and put more of a focus on its human intelligence, which is described as being “frustratingly poor” at the moment in the People’s Republic “for a myriad of reasons.”CNN did not specify how the policy shift might impact its Russia operations.The agency launched a new China-focused mission center in October, concentrating on intelligence operations related to the People’s Republic.The new center joined existing specialized ‘mission centers’ for Korea, Africa, Europe and Eurasia (which includes Russia), the Near East, South and Central Asia, and the Western Hemisphere (including all of North and South America). The CIA also has separate mission centers specializing in counterintelligence, ‘counterterrorism’, global issues, weapons and counter-proliferation.

