https://sputniknews.com/20211211/moscow-calls-out-us-hypocrisy-amid-reports-cia-is-planning-pivot-to-focus-on-russia-china-1091445962.html
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
On Friday, informed sources told CNN that the Central Intelligence Agency was looking to overhaul the training and management of its spy network and operations... 11.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-11T19:05+0000
2021-12-11T19:09+0000
russia
china
cia
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has accused the US of hypocrisy in the wake of a CNN report on CIA plans to focus more on America's Chinese and Russian rivals.Earlier, CNN reported, citing sources said to be familiar with the situation, that after two decades focused on ‘fighting terrorism,’ the spy agency was overhauling its operations to “get back to the kind of traditional, quiet tradecraft needed to collect intelligence against complex nation-states,” China and Russia.According to the news channel, the shift is expected to improve the CIA’s intelligence-gathering capabilities in remote areas, including places “seen as critical to the China mission,” like West Africa, where the People’s Republic has made significant economic investments. Officers are expected to receive improved geographic-specific training, with an emphasis on learning local languages and other knowledge necessary in a specific regional setting.The CIA is also hoping to attract more speakers of Mandarin, invest in technology, and put more of a focus on its human intelligence, which is described as being “frustratingly poor” at the moment in the People’s Republic “for a myriad of reasons.”CNN did not specify how the policy shift might impact its Russia operations.The agency launched a new China-focused mission center in October, concentrating on intelligence operations related to the People’s Republic.The new center joined existing specialized ‘mission centers’ for Korea, Africa, Europe and Eurasia (which includes Russia), the Near East, South and Central Asia, and the Western Hemisphere (including all of North and South America). The CIA also has separate mission centers specializing in counterintelligence, ‘counterterrorism’, global issues, weapons and counter-proliferation.
russia, china, cia

Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China

19:05 GMT 11.12.2021 (Updated: 19:09 GMT 11.12.2021)
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite, FileIn this 2005 file photo, a workman slides a dustmop over the floor at the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Langley, Va., near Washington
In this 2005 file photo, a workman slides a dustmop over the floor at the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Langley, Va., near Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite, File
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Friday, informed sources told CNN that the Central Intelligence Agency was looking to overhaul the training and management of its spy network and operations to pivot away from ‘counterterrorism’ to focus more on its traditional and complex state adversaries China and Russia.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has accused the US of hypocrisy in the wake of a CNN report on CIA plans to focus more on America's Chinese and Russian rivals.

“This is exactly what the US and NATO (as well as CNN) are accusing Russia and China of doing. So can one state engage in intelligence activities against others or not? It would be nice if CNN got an answer to this question from Washington,” Zakharova quipped in a post on her Telegram page Saturday.

Earlier, CNN reported, citing sources said to be familiar with the situation, that after two decades focused on ‘fighting terrorism,’ the spy agency was overhauling its operations to “get back to the kind of traditional, quiet tradecraft needed to collect intelligence against complex nation-states,” China and Russia.
This photo released on Tuesday June 28, 2016, provided by the New Syrian Army anti-government rebels, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows U.S.-backed Syrian rebels of the New Syrian Army run in an unknown place in Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2016
'Timber Sycamore': Untold Story of CIA Covert Operation in Syria
22 July 2016, 17:46 GMT
According to the news channel, the shift is expected to improve the CIA’s intelligence-gathering capabilities in remote areas, including places “seen as critical to the China mission,” like West Africa, where the People’s Republic has made significant economic investments. Officers are expected to receive improved geographic-specific training, with an emphasis on learning local languages and other knowledge necessary in a specific regional setting.
The CIA is also hoping to attract more speakers of Mandarin, invest in technology, and put more of a focus on its human intelligence, which is described as being “frustratingly poor” at the moment in the People’s Republic “for a myriad of reasons.”
CNN did not specify how the policy shift might impact its Russia operations.
The agency launched a new China-focused mission center in October, concentrating on intelligence operations related to the People’s Republic.
The new center joined existing specialized ‘mission centers’ for Korea, Africa, Europe and Eurasia (which includes Russia), the Near East, South and Central Asia, and the Western Hemisphere (including all of North and South America). The CIA also has separate mission centers specializing in counterintelligence, ‘counterterrorism’, global issues, weapons and counter-proliferation.
Former president Bush talks to reporters after he received an intelligence briefing at CIA Headquarters in Langley, Va., near Washington, Thursday, March 3, 2005. He is joined by Director of Central Intelligence Porter Goss. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2017
Seven Decades of Organized Crime: Central Intelligence Agency Turns 70
20 September 2017, 15:09 GMT
