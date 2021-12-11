Registration was successful!
Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Detected Off Indonesia's Coast
Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Detected Off Indonesia's Coast
The epicenter of the earthquake was located about 380 kilometers northeast of the Indonesian city of Ambon. 11.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-11T16:46+0000
2021-12-11T17:16+0000
indonesia
asia
earthquake
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107814/74/1078147454_0:0:1366:768_1920x0_80_0_0_9e0c4d071e7be346fbc1d364900b9c14.jpg
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has struck off the coast of Indonesia, according to US Geological Survey.The tremors were detected at 15:29 (UTC).The earthquake's epicenter was located about 380 kilometers northeast of the Indonesian city of Ambon, the capital of the Maluku province.
indonesia, asia, earthquake

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Detected Off Indonesia's Coast

16:46 GMT 11.12.2021 (Updated: 17:16 GMT 11.12.2021)
The epicenter of the earthquake was located about 380 kilometers northeast of the Indonesian city of Ambon.
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has struck off the coast of Indonesia, according to US Geological Survey.
The tremors were detected at 15:29 (UTC).
The earthquake's epicenter was located about 380 kilometers northeast of the Indonesian city of Ambon, the capital of the Maluku province.
