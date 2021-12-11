Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/magnitude-56-earthquake-detected-off-indonesias-coast---seismologists-1091444042.html
Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Detected Off Indonesia's Coast
Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Detected Off Indonesia's Coast
The epicenter of the earthquake was located about 380 kilometers northeast of the Indonesian city of Ambon. 11.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-11T16:46+0000
2021-12-11T16:46+0000
2021-12-11T17:16+0000
indonesia
asia
earthquake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107814/74/1078147454_0:0:1366:768_1920x0_80_0_0_9e0c4d071e7be346fbc1d364900b9c14.jpg
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has struck off the coast of Indonesia, according to US Geological Survey.The tremors were detected at 15:29 (UTC).The earthquake's epicenter was located about 380 kilometers northeast of the Indonesian city of Ambon, the capital of the Maluku province.
indonesia
asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107814/74/1078147454_83:0:1107:768_1920x0_80_0_0_2e186aab465da7837408c3f175d02d7f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
indonesia, asia, earthquake
Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Detected Off Indonesia's Coast 16:46 GMT 11.12.2021 (Updated: 17:16 GMT 11.12.2021)
The epicenter of the earthquake was located about 380 kilometers northeast of the Indonesian city of Ambon.
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has struck off the coast of Indonesia, according to US Geological Survey.
The tremors were detected at 15:29 (UTC).
The earthquake's epicenter was located about 380 kilometers northeast of the Indonesian city of Ambon, the capital of the Maluku province.