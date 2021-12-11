https://sputniknews.com/20211211/magnitude-56-earthquake-detected-off-indonesias-coast---seismologists-1091444042.html

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Detected Off Indonesia's Coast

The epicenter of the earthquake was located about 380 kilometers northeast of the Indonesian city of Ambon. 11.12.2021, Sputnik International

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has struck off the coast of Indonesia, according to US Geological Survey.The tremors were detected at 15:29 (UTC).The earthquake's epicenter was located about 380 kilometers northeast of the Indonesian city of Ambon, the capital of the Maluku province.

