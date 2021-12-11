Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/latvian-strain-uncontrolled-mutations-of-covid-found-among-farmed-minks-in-latvia-report-1091444829.html
'Latvian Strain'? Uncontrolled Mutations of COVID Found Among Farmed Minks in Latvia – Report
'Latvian Strain'? Uncontrolled Mutations of COVID Found Among Farmed Minks in Latvia – Report
At least four of the virus' mutations discovered at the farm were reportedly described by scientists as potentially dangerous. 11.12.2021, Sputnik International
latvia
europe
mink
mutations
covid-19
latvia
latvia, europe, mink, mutations, covid-19

'Latvian Strain'? Uncontrolled Mutations of COVID Found Among Farmed Minks in Latvia – Report

18:13 GMT 11.12.2021
© AP Photo / Sergei GritsIn this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus
In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
© AP Photo / Sergei Grits
Andrei Dergalin
All materials
At least four of the virus' mutations discovered at the farm were reportedly described by scientists as potentially dangerous.
Uncontrolled mutations of COVID-19 virus have been detected at a fur farm in Latvia where some 100,000 minks are being kept, local media outlet delfi.lv reports.
According to the media outlet, the virus first arrived at the Baltic Devon Mink fur farm sometime between 20 February and 3 March, with the first reports of minks contracting COVID emerging in mid-April.
The virus continued to run rampant among the farm’s mink population during spring and summer, leading to a situation that Delfi dubbed as “paradoxical”: when the Delta strain “dominated” the globe, the minks and the farm employees were contracting the strain that spread in early spring.
The apparent genetic similarity of the virus samples taken from the animals and the people at the farm led scientists to conclude that the pathogen made a jump between species several times.
The media outlet also points out that while some of the mutations of the virus found at the farm apparently weren’t previously described by researchers, at least four of the mutations were described in scientific literature as potentially dangerous.
“There are concerns that such mutations might decrease the effectiveness of vaccines,” said Monta Briviba, a researcher at Latvia’s Biomedical Research and Study Centre who participated in sequencing the virus that afflicted the minks in the country.
Bob van Ansem, a board member of Baltic Devon Mink, reportedly said that the company employs a strict safety protocol that allows it to establish all sources of infection if its employees fall ill.
Meanwhile, Briviba remarked that the variant of the virus that circulates at the farm could potentially be described as “Latvian strain,” the media outlet notes.
Authorities in Latvia are reportedly debating the prospects of culling the minks but the final decision on the subject is yet to be made.
People queue outside the vaccination center in Oksnehallen in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 12, 2021, during the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
Mutations May Make COVID-19 Boosters as Routine as Flu Shots - Report
9 December, 00:35 GMT
Last year, authorities in Denmark launched the culling of the country’s entire stock of farmed mink due to concerns about COVID-19 mutations among the animals. This decision resulted in the extermination of some 15 million minks, and effectively shut down the entire mink fur industry of the country that, until then, was the world’s largest producer of that commodity.
The decision to carry out the culling, however, was deemed illegal, as Danish law doesn't allow the killing of healthy animals, with the ensuing scandal resulting in the resignation of Danish Minister for Agriculture Mogens Jensen.
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
