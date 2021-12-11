https://sputniknews.com/20211211/latvian-strain-uncontrolled-mutations-of-covid-found-among-farmed-minks-in-latvia-report-1091444829.html

'Latvian Strain'? Uncontrolled Mutations of COVID Found Among Farmed Minks in Latvia – Report

'Latvian Strain'? Uncontrolled Mutations of COVID Found Among Farmed Minks in Latvia – Report

At least four of the virus' mutations discovered at the farm were reportedly described by scientists as potentially dangerous. 11.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-11T18:13+0000

2021-12-11T18:13+0000

2021-12-11T18:13+0000

latvia

europe

mink

mutations

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081396898_0:0:3034:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_e40d4927a06ffaa4440d6d33763eb142.jpg

Uncontrolled mutations of COVID-19 virus have been detected at a fur farm in Latvia where some 100,000 minks are being kept, local media outlet delfi.lv reports.According to the media outlet, the virus first arrived at the Baltic Devon Mink fur farm sometime between 20 February and 3 March, with the first reports of minks contracting COVID emerging in mid-April.The virus continued to run rampant among the farm’s mink population during spring and summer, leading to a situation that Delfi dubbed as “paradoxical”: when the Delta strain “dominated” the globe, the minks and the farm employees were contracting the strain that spread in early spring.The media outlet also points out that while some of the mutations of the virus found at the farm apparently weren’t previously described by researchers, at least four of the mutations were described in scientific literature as potentially dangerous.Bob van Ansem, a board member of Baltic Devon Mink, reportedly said that the company employs a strict safety protocol that allows it to establish all sources of infection if its employees fall ill. Meanwhile, Briviba remarked that the variant of the virus that circulates at the farm could potentially be described as “Latvian strain,” the media outlet notes.Authorities in Latvia are reportedly debating the prospects of culling the minks but the final decision on the subject is yet to be made.Last year, authorities in Denmark launched the culling of the country’s entire stock of farmed mink due to concerns about COVID-19 mutations among the animals. This decision resulted in the extermination of some 15 million minks, and effectively shut down the entire mink fur industry of the country that, until then, was the world’s largest producer of that commodity.The decision to carry out the culling, however, was deemed illegal, as Danish law doesn't allow the killing of healthy animals, with the ensuing scandal resulting in the resignation of Danish Minister for Agriculture Mogens Jensen.

https://sputniknews.com/20211209/mutations-may-make-covid-19-boosters-as-routine-as-flu-shots---report-1091365993.html

latvia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

latvia, europe, mink, mutations, covid-19