Kanye West's Publicist Pressured Georgia Election Worker After Trump Accused Her of Fraud - Reports
Kanye West's Publicist Pressured Georgia Election Worker After Trump Accused Her of Fraud - Reports
A month after his election defeat in 2020, Trump accused the worker of fraudulently counting phony mail-in ballots after retrieving them from suspicious... 11.12.2021, Sputnik International
Weeks after the 2020 election, a publicist for rapper Kanye West visited Ruby Freeman, a Georgia election worker who allegedly received death threats following accusations of vote-rigging by former President Donald Trump, Reuters reported on Friday.And according to the report, the publicist came to the door and offered her assistance. Trevian Kutti, the visitor, introduced herself but did not indicate whether she worked for West, who publicly endorsed Trump last year, before deciding on running himself. She reportedly claimed she was sent by a "high-profile individual," whom she did not name, to deliver an urgent warning to Freeman: she must confess to Trump's voter-fraud charges or people will show up at her house in 48 hours and she would be arrested.And the election worker reportedly refused. The outlet provided alleged 911 calls made by Freeman after meeting Kutti and receiving numerous death threats, calling for her to be hunted down and even "hanged."A suspicious Freeman set up a meeting with Kutti at the Cobb County police station. Kutti then reportedly informed an officer that Freeman was "in danger" and that she had "48 hours" to communicate with her before "unknown subjects" showed up at her home.Then, Kutti purportedly informed Freeman that she would place a man under the alias "Harrison Ford" on speakerphone. She claimed the man had "authoritative powers to get you protection."More and more suspicious of the conversation, Freeman reportedly abruptly ended it, at which time Kutti claimed that if the election worker doesn't "tell everything," she will go "to jail."Then an interesting turn of events happened. An FBI agent reportedly called Freeman the next day, it was January 5, and advised her to leave her longtime residence because it was unsafe. Which she eventually did.And on January 6, the infamous day of the Capitol riot, according to the lawsuit Freeman and Moss filed last week against the Gateway Pundit, cited in the report, a crowd of enraged Trump supporters encircled her home, shouting via bullhorns.According to the report, the threats against Freeman, 62, and her daughter and coworker Wandrea "Shaye" Moss have not been probed by local or state authorities a year after the election fraud accusations. Some of the threats have reportedly been monitored by federal investigators, but no arrests have been made.Kutti's bio on Women's Global Initiative lists her as a former member of "the Young Black Leadership Council under President Donald Trump." She was reportedly made a publicist to Kanye West in September 2018 and currently serves as his Director of Operations.
Kanye West's Publicist Pressured Georgia Election Worker After Trump Accused Her of Fraud - Reports

Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
A month after his election defeat in 2020, Trump accused the worker of fraudulently counting phony mail-in ballots after retrieving them from suspicious suitcases while working at Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Election Day.
Weeks after the 2020 election, a publicist for rapper Kanye West visited Ruby Freeman, a Georgia election worker who allegedly received death threats following accusations of vote-rigging by former President Donald Trump, Reuters reported on Friday.
And according to the report, the publicist came to the door and offered her assistance. Trevian Kutti, the visitor, introduced herself but did not indicate whether she worked for West, who publicly endorsed Trump last year, before deciding on running himself.
She reportedly claimed she was sent by a "high-profile individual," whom she did not name, to deliver an urgent warning to Freeman: she must confess to Trump's voter-fraud charges or people will show up at her house in 48 hours and she would be arrested.
And the election worker reportedly refused. The outlet provided alleged 911 calls made by Freeman after meeting Kutti and receiving numerous death threats, calling for her to be hunted down and even "hanged."
"They’re saying that I need help," Freeman said during a call, "that it’s just a matter of time that they are going to come out for me and my family."
A suspicious Freeman set up a meeting with Kutti at the Cobb County police station. Kutti then reportedly informed an officer that Freeman was "in danger" and that she had "48 hours" to communicate with her before "unknown subjects" showed up at her home.
Then, Kutti purportedly informed Freeman that she would place a man under the alias "Harrison Ford" on speakerphone. She claimed the man had "authoritative powers to get you protection."
More and more suspicious of the conversation, Freeman reportedly abruptly ended it, at which time Kutti claimed that if the election worker doesn't "tell everything," she will go "to jail."
Then an interesting turn of events happened. An FBI agent reportedly called Freeman the next day, it was January 5, and advised her to leave her longtime residence because it was unsafe. Which she eventually did.
And on January 6, the infamous day of the Capitol riot, according to the lawsuit Freeman and Moss filed last week against the Gateway Pundit, cited in the report, a crowd of enraged Trump supporters encircled her home, shouting via bullhorns.
According to the report, the threats against Freeman, 62, and her daughter and coworker Wandrea "Shaye" Moss have not been probed by local or state authorities a year after the election fraud accusations. Some of the threats have reportedly been monitored by federal investigators, but no arrests have been made.
Kutti's bio on Women's Global Initiative lists her as a former member of "the Young Black Leadership Council under President Donald Trump." She was reportedly made a publicist to Kanye West in September 2018 and currently serves as his Director of Operations.
