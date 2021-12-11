Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches New Shepard's 19th Mission With Michael Strahan and Five Others
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/jeff-bezos-blue-origin-launches-new-shepards-19th-mission-with-michael-strahan-and-five-others-1091433562.html
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches New Shepard's 19th Mission With Michael Strahan and Five Others
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches New Shepard's 19th Mission With Michael Strahan and Five Others
Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin is launching its New Shepard NS-19 space mission from the West Texas launch complex in Van Horn
2021-12-11T13:19+0000
2021-12-11T13:19+0000
tech
space
blue origin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0b/1091440468_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4e7d8782e24f6c5981060bd2aa2748b3.jpg
Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin is launching its New Shepard NS-19 space mission from the West Texas launch complex in Van Horn.Six people will blast off for sub-orbit. In addition to the four tourists there will be two honoured guests: Laura Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, who became the first person to reach sub-orbit, as well as the host of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan.This will be the New Shepard’s third crewed flight this year, the sixth for the programme in 2021, and the 19th in its history.On 20 July 2021, Blue Origin's New Shepard successfully completed its first suborbital flight, with passengers on board. Among them was Bezos himself.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Most would wish Bezon to launch himself and stay there. He is valued at $221 billion, treats employees worse than plantation slaves, and rips his suppliers off. Can't wait for an alternative online POD book seller.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches New Shepard's 19th Mission With Michael Strahan and Five Others
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches New Shepard's 19th Mission With Michael Strahan and Five Others
2021-12-11T13:19+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0b/1091440468_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bc031877eb8934a7d1a2fc1741f401c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, space, blue origin, видео

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches New Shepard's 19th Mission With Michael Strahan and Five Others

13:19 GMT 11.12.2021
© Ruptly
Subscribe
The launch was previously scheduled to take place on 9 December at the Corn Ranch launch site near Van Horn, western Texas, but has been postponed due to forecast winds.
Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin is launching its New Shepard NS-19 space mission from the West Texas launch complex in Van Horn.
Six people will blast off for sub-orbit. In addition to the four tourists there will be two honoured guests: Laura Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, who became the first person to reach sub-orbit, as well as the host of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan.
This will be the New Shepard’s third crewed flight this year, the sixth for the programme in 2021, and the 19th in its history.
On 20 July 2021, Blue Origin's New Shepard successfully completed its first suborbital flight, with passengers on board. Among them was Bezos himself.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
Most would wish Bezon to launch himself and stay there. He is valued at $221 billion, treats employees worse than plantation slaves, and rips his suppliers off. Can't wait for an alternative online POD book seller.
keyboardcosmetics
11 December, 16:26 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:00 GMTDid US Learn Cuban Missile Crisis Lesson Right & Could Moscow and Washington Avert Its Repetition?
13:42 GMTParting Shot: Indian Authorities Mistakenly Send COVID Jab Notification to Dead Man
13:32 GMTYellow Vests Protest in Paris Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination
13:19 GMTJeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches New Shepard's 19th Mission With Michael Strahan and Five Others
13:09 GMTUS to Prohibit Retiring B-1B Bombers Until Replaced With New Models, Reports Say
12:59 GMTTrump Slams Smollett’s Hoax Attack as ‘Hate Crime in Reverse’, Says 'If Republican, He'd Be In Jail'
12:31 GMTPowerPoint Coup Plot? House Panel Got Its Hands on Doc Detailing How Trump Could Have Clung to Power
12:22 GMTSpider-Man Tom Holland Mulls Quitting Acting, Speaks of 'Pre-Midlife Crisis'
12:14 GMT'It Would be Hard to Imagine' Russia, US as Allies Amid Current Tensions, Kremlin Spokesman Says
12:11 GMTIndian Farmers Organise Victory March as They Prepare to Leave Delhi Border – Video
11:58 GMTNetanyahu Touts 'Vital' Israel-US Alliance After Expletive-Laden Trump Savaging Over Biden Call
11:51 GMTGold Rush: Russians Reportedly Buy Record Amount of Precious Metal Since 2014
11:09 GMTCOVID Sceptics Hold Rally Against Mandatory Vaccination and COVID-19 Restrictions in Vienna
11:08 GMTThree People Reportedly Killed by Tornadoes in Tennessee - Videos
10:59 GMTAssam State Police Recover Heritage Watch That Belonged to Late Footballer Diego Maradona
10:55 GMTKiev: US to Spend $20Mln on Boosting Defences at Ukraine's Eastern, Northern Borders
10:41 GMTUkraine Tensions Remain High After Putin-Biden Talk as Neither Side Likely to Give Ground
10:27 GMTUK Foreign Secretary Warns Russia of ‘Severe Consequences’ in Event of Ukraine Invasion
10:16 GMTEx-Tory Minister ‘Raped And Abused’ His MP Wife Using ‘Coercive, Controlling Behaviour', Rules Court
09:44 GMTAfghan Interpreters for US Forces Face Grave Threats Despite Taliban’s Amnesty Promise