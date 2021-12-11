https://sputniknews.com/20211211/jeff-bezos-blue-origin-launches-new-shepards-19th-mission-with-michael-strahan-and-five-others-1091433562.html

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches New Shepard's 19th Mission With Michael Strahan and Five Others

Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin is launching its New Shepard NS-19 space mission from the West Texas launch complex in Van Horn

Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin is launching its New Shepard NS-19 space mission from the West Texas launch complex in Van Horn.Six people will blast off for sub-orbit. In addition to the four tourists there will be two honoured guests: Laura Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, who became the first person to reach sub-orbit, as well as the host of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan.This will be the New Shepard’s third crewed flight this year, the sixth for the programme in 2021, and the 19th in its history.On 20 July 2021, Blue Origin's New Shepard successfully completed its first suborbital flight, with passengers on board. Among them was Bezos himself.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

keyboardcosmetics Most would wish Bezon to launch himself and stay there. He is valued at $221 billion, treats employees worse than plantation slaves, and rips his suppliers off. Can't wait for an alternative online POD book seller. 0

