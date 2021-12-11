https://sputniknews.com/20211211/it-would-be-hard-to-imagine-russia-us-become-allies-amid-current-tensions-kremlin-spokesman-says-1091439002.html

'It Would be Hard to Imagine' Russia, US as Allies Amid Current Tensions, Kremlin Spokesman Says

'It Would be Hard to Imagine' Russia, US as Allies Amid Current Tensions, Kremlin Spokesman Says

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that considering the current tensions "it would be hard to imagine" Russia and US becoming allies.

2021-12-11T12:14+0000

2021-12-11T12:14+0000

2021-12-11T12:19+0000

kremlin

news

russia

ukraine

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082883114_0:111:2887:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_2a6125e988d783141623944d96510d87.jpg

"No, the problem is very simple. Russia is moving its forces within its territory and we can move our forces in any direction we want and closer to the areas that could pose a threat [and currently] we see US warplanes landing in Ukraine and US military equipment approaching our borders," Peskov said, when asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to carry out an attack on Ukraine.The Kremlin spokesperson also criticised Turkey for selling its drones, which are used by Kiev in Donbass, to Ukraine.Peskov was also asked whether the United States and Russia could ever become allies, however, the spokesman noted that considering the current situation "it would be hard to imagine such a thing."Russian President Vladimir Putin held a secured telephone call with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, on 7 December, discussing the alleged gathering of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders. Bilateral relations between Russia and the US, as well as Ukraine, have deteriorated amid media reports that Russia has built up around 100,000 troops nears its border with Ukraine and accusations of planning an attack.Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of aggressive actions coming from the West and Ukraine.

https://sputniknews.com/20211209/putin-what-is-happening-in-donbass-resembles-a-genocide-1091396012.html

ukraine

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

kremlin, news, russia, ukraine, us