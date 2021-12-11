Registration was successful!
Israel Preparing Military Option to Prevent Iran's Nuclear Bomb Acquisition - Gantz
nuclear bomb
iran
israel
military
iran nuclear deal
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/12/1082377734_0:102:2323:1408_1920x0_80_0_0_440b94b7637658e83fdaaf52fbe32ffa.jpg
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/pentagon-declines-to-say-if-us-israel-mull-training-for-strikes-on-iran-nuclear-sites-1091426648.html
iran
nuclear bomb, iran, israel, military, iran nuclear deal, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

20:04 GMT 11.12.2021
© AP Photo / Neil CohenIn this photo released by the Israeli army, Israeli soldiers walk towards the northern Gaza Strip as seen from the Israeli border with Gaza, Monday, Jan. 12, 2009.
In this photo released by the Israeli army, Israeli soldiers walk towards the northern Gaza Strip as seen from the Israeli border with Gaza, Monday, Jan. 12, 2009. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
© AP Photo / Neil Cohen
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Tel Aviv is making preparations for a military option of preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear bomb, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz told US officials during talks in Washington, the Galei Tzahal radio reported Saturday, citing a top Israeli defense official.
The same source told reporters that Iran is about to produce enough uranium to create a nuclear bomb, but "is not going to cross the line, understanding the significance [of this step]."
In August, France, Germany and the United Kingdom expressed concern about data provided by the International Atomic Energy Agency stating that Iran had produced uranium metal enriched to 20% for the first time and increased production capacity of uranium enriched to 60%.
In November, Iran said that it produced 210 kilograms (463 pounds) of uranium enriched to 20% and at least 25 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium, and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi noted that only nuclear countries can demonstrate such production capacities.
IDF says F-15 fighter jets escorted a US B-1 bomber over Israel's skies towards the Gulf on October 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
Pentagon Declines to Say If US, Israel Mull Training for Strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites
Yesterday, 20:51 GMT
In 2015, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, and Iran concluded the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was designed to lift US sanctions from Iran in exchange for limiting Tehran’s nuclear program. In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reimposed tough sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.
The seventh round of talks on restoration of the JCPOA began on November 29, with US-initiated break for consultations on December 3. The main topic of the negotiations is lifting US sanctions from Iran.
