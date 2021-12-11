Registration was successful!
LIVE: Yellow Vests Protest in Paris Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination
Indian Police Arrest Thief of Diego Maradona's Watch - Photo
Police in India in collaboration with their colleagues in Dubai have arrested a person responsible for stealing late Argentine football player Diego Maradona's watch.
He announced the news on Twitter. Assam Director General of Police, Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, noted that the retrieved watch used to be stored in Dubai along with some other belongings of the world renowned footballer.According to police documents published by Mahanta on his Twitter page, Hussein used to work as a security guard at a company in Dubai that was in charge of storing some of Maradona's things.After having stolen the watch, Hussein had returned to Assam.A further probe is underway.
15:00 GMT 11.12.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Police in India in collaboration with their colleagues in Dubai have arrested a person responsible for stealing late Argentine football player Diego Maradona's watch, the chief minister of the northeastern Indian state of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said on Saturday.
He announced the news on Twitter.
Assam Director General of Police, Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, noted that the retrieved watch used to be stored in Dubai along with some other belongings of the world renowned footballer.
According to police documents published by Mahanta on his Twitter page, Hussein used to work as a security guard at a company in Dubai that was in charge of storing some of Maradona's things.
After having stolen the watch, Hussein had returned to Assam.
A further probe is underway.
