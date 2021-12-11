https://sputniknews.com/20211211/indian-police-arrest-thief-of-diego-maradonas-watch---photo-1091442726.html

Indian Police Arrest Thief of Diego Maradona's Watch - Photo

Indian Police Arrest Thief of Diego Maradona's Watch - Photo

Police in India in collaboration with their colleagues in Dubai have arrested a person responsible for stealing late Argentine football player Diego Maradona's watch.

2021-12-11T15:00+0000

2021-12-11T15:00+0000

2021-12-11T15:00+0000

dubai

police

diego maradona

watch

thief

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1c/1081587708_0:0:2892:1628_1920x0_80_0_0_f660ca2e825a889ade8c790fb5fe2d4d.jpg

He announced the news on Twitter. Assam Director General of Police, Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, noted that the retrieved watch used to be stored in Dubai along with some other belongings of the world renowned footballer.According to police documents published by Mahanta on his Twitter page, Hussein used to work as a security guard at a company in Dubai that was in charge of storing some of Maradona's things.After having stolen the watch, Hussein had returned to Assam.A further probe is underway.

dubai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

dubai, police, diego maradona, watch, thief, india