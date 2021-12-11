Registration was successful!
LIVE: COVID Sceptics Hold Rally Against Mandatory Vaccination and COVID-19 Restrictions in Vienna
Indian Farmers Organise Victory March as They Prepare to Leave Delhi Border – Video
Indian Farmers Organise Victory March as They Prepare to Leave Delhi Border – Video
Since November 2020, thousands of farmers in India have been camped out on Delhi's border in protest against three farm laws enacted - and now repealed – by... 11.12.2021, Sputnik International
After protesting for just over a year, Indian farmers on Saturday started vacating all three protest sites – the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders.Indian farmers called off their protest on Thursday after the federal government accepted all of their demands. To mark their victory, farmers held a victory march on Saturday morning during which they distributed sweets, sang patriotic songs, and danced.Most of the farmers are from the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. Social media has been flooded with images of the farmers dismantling makeshift tents and leaving the protest sites they have occupied since 26 November 2020.The farmers were protesting against three laws passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government in September 2020.The contentious laws are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020.The farmers argued that the legislation would do away with the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system and leave them at the mercy of big corporations, and demanded they be revoked.On 19 November 2021, Modi announced that his government had agreed to repeal the laws with immediate effect, however, the farmers refused to quit their protest and sought a law on the MSP. They also sought compensation for the 700 or so farmers who died during the protests and urged that all of the police complaints filed against them be quashed.On Wednesday, the government agreed to all of the farmers' demands and on Thursday, the farmers' unions formally announced the end of the protests.
delhi, punjab, farmer, narendra modi, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, farmers, uttar pradesh, narendra modi, haryana, india

Indian Farmers Organise Victory March as They Prepare to Leave Delhi Border – Video

12:11 GMT 11.12.2021
© AP Photo / Altaf QadriIndian farmers are showered with flower petals as they dance while leaving the protest site in Singhu, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Indian farmers are showered with flower petals as they dance while leaving the protest site in Singhu, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
© AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Since November 2020, thousands of farmers in India have been camped out on Delhi's border in protest against three farm laws enacted - and now repealed – by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led federal government.
After protesting for just over a year, Indian farmers on Saturday started vacating all three protest sites – the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders.
Indian farmers called off their protest on Thursday after the federal government accepted all of their demands.
To mark their victory, farmers held a victory march on Saturday morning during which they distributed sweets, sang patriotic songs, and danced.
Most of the farmers are from the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.
Social media has been flooded with images of the farmers dismantling makeshift tents and leaving the protest sites they have occupied since 26 November 2020.
The farmers were protesting against three laws passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government in September 2020.
The contentious laws are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020.
The farmers argued that the legislation would do away with the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system and leave them at the mercy of big corporations, and demanded they be revoked.
On 19 November 2021, Modi announced that his government had agreed to repeal the laws with immediate effect, however, the farmers refused to quit their protest and sought a law on the MSP.
They also sought compensation for the 700 or so farmers who died during the protests and urged that all of the police complaints filed against them be quashed.
On Wednesday, the government agreed to all of the farmers' demands and on Thursday, the farmers' unions formally announced the end of the protests.
