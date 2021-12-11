https://sputniknews.com/20211211/i-thought-i-was-going-to-die-angry-otters-attack-visitor-in-singapore-botanic-gardens-1091432225.html

‘I Thought I Was Going to Die’: Angry Otters Attack Visitor in Singapore Botanic Gardens

As a result of the otter attack, the man was hospitalised with multiple injuries.

About 20 otters attacked and bit British citizen Graham George Spencer while he was visiting the Singapore Botanic Gardens, according to The Guardian.The man admitted that he thought he was doomed. The incident happened in the early hours of 30 November. Spencer, while walking in the garden, noticed about 20 otters crossing the road in front of him. The animals behaved peacefully, but after another man ran past them, they "went crazy."The runner managed to avoid the otters' wrath, but they pounced on Spencer, biting his ankles, legs and buttocks.The man’s friend tried to scream at the angry animals to scare them away.In the Singapore Botanic Gardens, the man was given first aid before he was rushed to a local hospital, where he was vaccinated against tetanus. Spencer visited the facility three more times to have his wounds treated. The bill for the services was $1,200.The botanical garden administration is currently investigating the incident.

