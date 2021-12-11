Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Yellow Vests Protest in Paris Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/hundreds-queuing-in-bristol-to-buy-banksys-limited-edition-colston-statue-trial-t-shirts--videos--1091440111.html
Hundreds Queuing in Bristol to Buy Banksy's Limited Edition Colston Statue Trial T-Shirts – Videos
Hundreds Queuing in Bristol to Buy Banksy's Limited Edition Colston Statue Trial T-Shirts – Videos
Scores of people queued up in Bristol to buy T-shirts designed by Banksy in support of the four people charged with pulling down Colston’s statue in Bristol during a Black Lives Matter protest in June last year.
2021-12-11T14:23+0000
2021-12-11T14:24+0000
banksy
bristol
uk
statue
blm
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107955/38/1079553847_0:274:3072:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_f80e28db8b90ae2a8f7d619a84a208db.jpg
Scores of people queued up in Bristol on Saturday to buy T-shirts designed by Banksy in support of the four people charged with pulling down Colston’s statue in Bristol during a Black Lives Matter protest in June last year. Videos have emerged online showing people waiting outside an outlet to buy the T-shirts –with people only allowed to buy one each. They are priced at £25 for kids and £30 for adults.Earlier this week, the secretive British artist announced that he had designed a souvenir T-shirt in support of Jake Skuse, Rhian Graham, Milo Ponsford, and Sage Willoughby who are facing trial next week for pulling down a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston during a BLM protest and throwing it into Bristol Harbour in June 2020. All of them deny criminal damage. The bronze statue of Colston was pulled down and dumped in Bristol Harbour on 7 June 2020 during one of the BLM protests that had swept the US, the UK, and other countries in solidarity with black people protesting against police brutality and racially motivated violence.
bristol
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107955/38/1079553847_253:0:2984:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_65e404f89b58a6aea60e3a2e5a0805d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
banksy, bristol, uk, statue, blm

Hundreds Queuing in Bristol to Buy Banksy's Limited Edition Colston Statue Trial T-Shirts – Videos

14:23 GMT 11.12.2021 (Updated: 14:24 GMT 11.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Ben BirchallThe statue of Edward Colston is thrown into the harbour in Bristol.
The statue of Edward Colston is thrown into the harbour in Bristol. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
© AP Photo / Ben Birchall
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Four people are facing trial next week for pulling down a statue of the 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston last year.
Scores of people queued up in Bristol on Saturday to buy T-shirts designed by Banksy in support of the four people charged with pulling down Colston’s statue in Bristol during a Black Lives Matter protest in June last year.
Videos have emerged online showing people waiting outside an outlet to buy the T-shirts –with people only allowed to buy one each. They are priced at £25 for kids and £30 for adults.
Earlier this week, the secretive British artist announced that he had designed a souvenir T-shirt in support of Jake Skuse, Rhian Graham, Milo Ponsford, and Sage Willoughby who are facing trial next week for pulling down a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston during a BLM protest and throwing it into Bristol Harbour in June 2020. All of them deny criminal damage.
The bronze statue of Colston was pulled down and dumped in Bristol Harbour on 7 June 2020 during one of the BLM protests that had swept the US, the UK, and other countries in solidarity with black people protesting against police brutality and racially motivated violence.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:23 GMTHundreds Queuing in Bristol to Buy Banksy's Limited Edition Colston Statue Trial T-Shirts – Videos
14:23 GMTWorld Bank Donors Endorse Channelling $280m From Frozen Trust Fund to Avert Famine in Afghanistan
14:19 GMTTurkey Successfully Tests World's First Laser-Equipped Drone - Photo
14:00 GMTDid US Learn Cuban Missile Crisis Lesson Right & Could Moscow and Washington Avert Its Repetition?
13:42 GMTParting Shot: Indian Authorities Mistakenly Send COVID Jab Notification to Dead Man
13:32 GMTYellow Vests Protest in Paris Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination
13:19 GMTJeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches New Shepard's 19th Mission With Michael Strahan and Five Others
13:09 GMTUS to Prohibit Retiring B-1B Bombers Until Replaced With New Models, Reports Say
12:59 GMTTrump Slams Smollett’s Hoax Attack as ‘Hate Crime in Reverse’, Says 'If Republican, He'd Be In Jail'
12:31 GMTPowerPoint Coup Plot? House Panel Got Its Hands on Doc Detailing How Trump Could Have Clung to Power
12:22 GMTSpider-Man Tom Holland Mulls Quitting Acting, Speaks of 'Pre-Midlife Crisis'
12:14 GMT'It Would be Hard to Imagine' Russia, US as Allies Amid Current Tensions, Kremlin Spokesman Says
12:11 GMTIndian Farmers Organise Victory March as They Prepare to Leave Delhi Border – Video
11:58 GMTNetanyahu Touts 'Vital' Israel-US Alliance After Expletive-Laden Trump Savaging Over Biden Call
11:51 GMTGold Rush: Russians Reportedly Buy Record Amount of Precious Metal Since 2014
11:09 GMTCOVID Sceptics Hold Rally Against Mandatory Vaccination and COVID-19 Restrictions in Vienna
11:08 GMTThree People Reportedly Killed by Tornadoes in Tennessee - Videos
10:59 GMTAssam State Police Recover Heritage Watch That Belonged to Late Footballer Diego Maradona
10:55 GMTKiev: US to Spend $20Mln on Boosting Defences at Ukraine's Eastern, Northern Borders
10:41 GMTUkraine Tensions Remain High After Putin-Biden Talk as Neither Side Likely to Give Ground