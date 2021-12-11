https://sputniknews.com/20211211/hundreds-queuing-in-bristol-to-buy-banksys-limited-edition-colston-statue-trial-t-shirts--videos--1091440111.html

Hundreds Queuing in Bristol to Buy Banksy's Limited Edition Colston Statue Trial T-Shirts – Videos

Scores of people queued up in Bristol to buy T-shirts designed by Banksy in support of the four people charged with pulling down Colston’s statue in Bristol during a Black Lives Matter protest in June last year.

Scores of people queued up in Bristol on Saturday to buy T-shirts designed by Banksy in support of the four people charged with pulling down Colston’s statue in Bristol during a Black Lives Matter protest in June last year. Videos have emerged online showing people waiting outside an outlet to buy the T-shirts –with people only allowed to buy one each. They are priced at £25 for kids and £30 for adults.Earlier this week, the secretive British artist announced that he had designed a souvenir T-shirt in support of Jake Skuse, Rhian Graham, Milo Ponsford, and Sage Willoughby who are facing trial next week for pulling down a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston during a BLM protest and throwing it into Bristol Harbour in June 2020. All of them deny criminal damage. The bronze statue of Colston was pulled down and dumped in Bristol Harbour on 7 June 2020 during one of the BLM protests that had swept the US, the UK, and other countries in solidarity with black people protesting against police brutality and racially motivated violence.

