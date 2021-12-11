Hundreds Queuing in Bristol to Buy Banksy's Limited Edition Colston Statue Trial T-Shirts – Videos
14:23 GMT 11.12.2021 (Updated: 14:24 GMT 11.12.2021)
Four people are facing trial next week for pulling down a statue of the 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston last year.
Scores of people queued up in Bristol on Saturday to buy T-shirts designed by Banksy in support of the four people charged with pulling down Colston’s statue in Bristol during a Black Lives Matter protest in June last year.
Videos have emerged online showing people waiting outside an outlet to buy the T-shirts –with people only allowed to buy one each. They are priced at £25 for kids and £30 for adults.
Queuing around the block for a #banksy t-shirt in Bristol. Money from sales will go towards legal fees for “colston four” trial starting Monday. They are accused of criminal damage following toppling of statue of slave trader Edward Colston @itvnews pic.twitter.com/UzxZyGFD9T— Rupert Evelyn (@rupertevelyn) December 11, 2021
Just a fraction of the queue that was outside Hakuna Matata selling the Banksy T-shirts in #Bristol pic.twitter.com/jrgdXEno4U— Jake Meeus - Jones (@JonesMeeus125) December 11, 2021
People queuing round the block in St Paul's to grab the new #Banksy t-shirt. #Bristol #Colston4 pic.twitter.com/NMsSH7jIQW— The Bristol Activist (@BristolActivist) December 11, 2021
Earlier this week, the secretive British artist announced that he had designed a souvenir T-shirt in support of Jake Skuse, Rhian Graham, Milo Ponsford, and Sage Willoughby who are facing trial next week for pulling down a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston during a BLM protest and throwing it into Bristol Harbour in June 2020. All of them deny criminal damage.
The bronze statue of Colston was pulled down and dumped in Bristol Harbour on 7 June 2020 during one of the BLM protests that had swept the US, the UK, and other countries in solidarity with black people protesting against police brutality and racially motivated violence.