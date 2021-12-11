Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Yellow Vests Protest in Paris Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/hamas-says-blast-in-lebanon-caused-by-short-circuit-in-warehouse-with-oxygen-cylinders-1091444477.html
Hamas Says Blast in Lebanon Caused by Short Circuit in Warehouse With Oxygen Cylinders
Hamas Says Blast in Lebanon Caused by Short Circuit in Warehouse With Oxygen Cylinders
GAZA (Sputnik) - The recent explosion in a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon was caused by an electrical fault in a warehouse that stored oxygen... 11.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-11T17:18+0000
2021-12-11T17:20+0000
hamas
lebanon
blast
refugee camp
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0b/1091444359_0:114:3237:1935_1920x0_80_0_0_a5711927ecd777ec96e82deb93f8118c.jpg
Late on Friday, a source in the Fatah movement told Sputnik that several powerful blasts rocked the Burj al-Shemali refugee camp, located near the city of Tyre. Ambulances and firefighters were deployed to the site, and residents of neighboring areas were evacuated. Lebanese media reported that a weapons depot exploded in the camp.The Palestinian movement thanked Burj al-Shemali residents for coping with the accident responsibly and medical organizations and civil services who helped to tackle the fire and its consequences."Hamas deplores the misleading media campaign and the dissemination of fake news which have accompanied the accident... We also emphasize that Hamas has no connection to any statement made on the accident," the movement said.Hamas said that some properties have been damaged by the fire, but losses were "slight."
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0b/1091444359_253:0:2984:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_61ed49b70a25eec01894f3e68fbdfe9c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hamas, lebanon, blast, refugee camp

Hamas Says Blast in Lebanon Caused by Short Circuit in Warehouse With Oxygen Cylinders

17:18 GMT 11.12.2021 (Updated: 17:20 GMT 11.12.2021)
© REUTERS / AZIZ TAHERAmbulances are parked at the entrance of the Palestinian camp where an explosion took place, in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre
Ambulances are parked at the entrance of the Palestinian camp where an explosion took place, in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
© REUTERS / AZIZ TAHER
Subscribe
GAZA (Sputnik) - The recent explosion in a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon was caused by an electrical fault in a warehouse that stored oxygen cylinders for coronavirus treatment, the Hamas movement said on Saturday.
Late on Friday, a source in the Fatah movement told Sputnik that several powerful blasts rocked the Burj al-Shemali refugee camp, located near the city of Tyre. Ambulances and firefighters were deployed to the site, and residents of neighboring areas were evacuated. Lebanese media reported that a weapons depot exploded in the camp.
"It is revealed that the explosion was caused by a short circuit in a warehouse that includes oxygen cylinders for coronavirus patients and an amount of cleaning products, disinfectants, and preliminary material allocated to fight the Covid-19 pandemic," the statement of Hamas read.
The Palestinian movement thanked Burj al-Shemali residents for coping with the accident responsibly and medical organizations and civil services who helped to tackle the fire and its consequences.
"Hamas deplores the misleading media campaign and the dissemination of fake news which have accompanied the accident... We also emphasize that Hamas has no connection to any statement made on the accident," the movement said.
Hamas said that some properties have been damaged by the fire, but losses were "slight."
000020
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:25 GMTLost Inside Cambodia: Phnom Penh Orders Destruction, Mothballing of All US Weapons
17:19 GMTEx-UN Expert: Biden's 'Summit for Democracy' is Sheer Hypocrisy Amid US Effort to Persecute Assange
17:18 GMTHamas Says Blast in Lebanon Caused by Short Circuit in Warehouse With Oxygen Cylinders
17:00 GMTUS Lawyer: If Extradited, Assange Would Face Show Trial
16:46 GMTMagnitude 5.6 Earthquake Detected Off Indonesia's Coast
16:37 GMTKremlin Concerned by Concentration of US Troops in Greece
15:23 GMTBiden Calls Deadly Tornadoes 'Unimaginable Tragedy' as at Least 70 Confirmed Dead in Kentucky
15:10 GMTBiden Reportedly Holding Back Larger Military Aid to Ukraine to Use as ‘Leverage’ Against Russia
15:10 GMTEx-Envoy: Russia Believes Pakistan 'Right Conduit' to Approach Taliban, Ties With India Still Strong
15:00 GMTIndian Police Arrest Thief of Diego Maradona's Watch - Photo
14:43 GMT'We Have More Decency': Biden Claims Other World Leaders Would Want to Swap Jobs With Him
14:41 GMTUS Media Warns Pentagon Needs New Tech to Avoid Showing Up to Gunfight With China With a Knife
14:23 GMTHundreds Queuing in Bristol to Buy Banksy's Limited Edition Colston Statue Trial T-Shirts – Videos
14:23 GMTWorld Bank Donors Endorse Channelling $280m From Frozen Trust Fund to Avert Famine in Afghanistan
14:19 GMTTurkey Successfully Tests World's First Laser-Equipped Drone - Photo
14:00 GMTDid US Learn Cuban Missile Crisis Lesson Right & Could Moscow and Washington Avert Its Repetition?
13:42 GMTParting Shot: Indian Authorities Mistakenly Send COVID Jab Notification to Dead Man
13:32 GMTYellow Vests Protest in Paris Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination
13:19 GMTJeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches New Shepard's 19th Mission With Michael Strahan and Five Others
13:09 GMTUS to Prohibit Retiring B-1B Bombers Until Replaced With New Models, Reports Say