Daesh Takes Credit for 2 Explosions in Kabul, Reports Say

The Daesh terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for the two recent explosions in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul

According to Shamshad News' account on Twitter, the terrorist group took credit for the attacks.On Friday, the TOLO News broadcaster reported that at least two people had been killed and four others injured by two explosions in western Kabul.In the middle of 2021, the Taliban** led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country and took over in August. In September, the Taliban established an interim government. Since then, the IS has ramped up attacks across the country.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.**Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

