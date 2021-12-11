Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/daesh-takes-credit-for-2-explosions-in-kabul-reports-say-1091434099.html
Daesh Takes Credit for 2 Explosions in Kabul, Reports Say
Daesh Takes Credit for 2 Explosions in Kabul, Reports Say
The Daesh terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for the two recent explosions in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul
2021-12-11T06:37+0000
2021-12-11T06:37+0000
According to Shamshad News' account on Twitter, the terrorist group took credit for the attacks.On Friday, the TOLO News broadcaster reported that at least two people had been killed and four others injured by two explosions in western Kabul.In the middle of 2021, the Taliban** led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country and took over in August. In September, the Taliban established an interim government. Since then, the IS has ramped up attacks across the country.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.**Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
Daesh Takes Credit for 2 Explosions in Kabul, Reports Say

06:37 GMT 11.12.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Daesh* terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for the two recent explosions in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, Afghan broadcaster Shamshad News reported on Saturday.
According to Shamshad News' account on Twitter, the terrorist group took credit for the attacks.
On Friday, the TOLO News broadcaster reported that at least two people had been killed and four others injured by two explosions in western Kabul.
In the middle of 2021, the Taliban** led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country and took over in August. In September, the Taliban established an interim government. Since then, the IS has ramped up attacks across the country.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
**Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
