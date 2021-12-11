Canadian Man, Narrator of Daesh Propaganda Videos, Pleads Guilty

A Canadian citizen, Mohammed Khalifa, suspected in the United States of assisting the Daesh* terrorist group has pleaded guilty.The 38-year-old Canadian had confessed to conducting executions for Daesh on two occasions, the US Department of Justice said.Also, according to the Department of Justice, Khalifa took part in the hostilities in Syria on the side of the terrorists.According to court records, Khalifa left Canada for Syria in 2013.Prosecutors said that Khalifa narrated two Daesh propaganda videos: "Flames of War" in 2014 and "Flames of War II" in 2017.The former Toronto IT worker was collaborating with Daesh terrorist group between 2013 and 2019.Khalifa was born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In Toronto, he graduated in Computer Systems Technology from Seneca College and worked for Kelly Services, a temp agency, which placed him with IBM. In 2013, he began listening to online lectures from a radical Islamic preacher.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
The former Canadian IT worker was captured by Syrian Defence Forces in 2019 and held overseas until he was brought to Virginia earlier this year to face charges.
“In addition to serving as a fighter and executing two Syrian soldiers on behalf of ISIS, Khalifa served as a lead translator in ISIS’s propaganda production and the English-speaking narrator on multiple ISIS videos,” the US Department of Justice said, as quoted by Global News.
