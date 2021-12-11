Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/can-antonie-griezmann-shake-his-atletico-madrid-struggles-in-time-for-madrid-derby-1091450186.html
Can Antonie Griezmann Shake His Atletico Madrid Struggles in Time for Madrid Derby?
Can Antonie Griezmann Shake His Atletico Madrid Struggles in Time for Madrid Derby?
Atletico Madrid forward Antonie Griezmann has struggled to reacquaint himself at the club where he became a star. The French international and World Cup... 11.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-11T23:37+0000
2021-12-11T23:32+0000
fc real madrid
atletico madrid
antoine griezmann
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088872368_0:0:2091:1176_1920x0_80_0_0_ee339fd8028cf074ae2d5c866baaaedc.jpg
Atletico Madrid currently sit in fourth place in La Liga and ten points off of leaders Real Madrid. However, with a showdown with Real on Sunday and a game in hand, Atletico can quickly turn a 10-point deficit into four. If they are to do that, they’ll need star player Antonie Griezmann to live up to his potential.Griezmann’s form in La Liga and the Champions League has been night and day. In La Liga, his three goals in 12 appearances are his worst goals-to-game ratio since 2010-11, when he scored seven goals in 37 appearances as a 19-year-old on the newly-promoted Real Sociedad.In the Champions League, Griezmann’s four goals in five appearances equals the total number of goals he scored for Barcelona in the competition across 16 appearances. The Frenchman is aware of his struggles to get back to his old self in Madrid.Griezmann’s struggle to adjust to Atletico Madrid is hardly a surprise. When Griezmann first left the club in the summer of 2019, the squad was built around an industrious defense and Griezmann’s all-around excellence as a playmaker and goal-scorer.In 2018-19, Griezmann scored or assisted 23 of Atletico Madrid’s 55 La Liga goals. The following season - without Griezmann - Atletico dropped to 51 goals and had no one player who could carry their offense.Atletico learned the hard way that life without an elite forward is no way to compete for titles, and subsequently bolstered their attack with the signing of Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, a move that saw Atletico score 67 goals and won their first La Liga title since 2013-14.In a span of two seasons, Atletico reimagined their team, and while many of the same players from Griezmann’s first tour of duty remain, the tactics do not. The other reality is that Griezmann is not the same player he once was.Griezmann’s career has featured three distinct phases since he joined Atletico Madrid in 2014-15: The first phase was as an out-and-out goalscorer.When Griezmann first arrived in Madrid, his playmaking lagged behind his goal-scoring. While he was still able to play all across the front three and as a second striker, he wasn’t tasked with receiving the ball deep and progressing it towards goal.The next phase in Griezmann’s progression at Atletico was his shift from goal scorer towards goal creator. In his first two seasons, he scored 22 goals in the league, and in the following three he scored 16, 19, and then 15. While his goals scored metric declined, his total goal involvements remained relatively static, as an increase in assists offset the decline in goals.The third phase of Griezmann’s career came at Barcelona. With Lionel Messi entrenched as Barcelona’s primary offensive engine, Griezmann’s first season with the club was a struggle as he tried to figure out his new role.He posted the lowest goal contributions of his career but discovered a new way to play. Griezmann dropped deeper and became more instrumental in buildup play, rather than making the final pass or shot.Ahead of the Madrid derby, Griezmann must determine what his next phase will be. Will he look to be a goal scorer? Or will he be the offensive engine at Atletico once more? His champions league play says he’s a goal scorer, and his league play says he’s an engine.With Luis Suarez suffering a muscular injury, Griezmann may be forced to be the goal scorer he was when he first came to Atletico. His figuring out how he fits into Atletico’s attack could determine if they make a charge to defend the league title, or if they watch as their intra-city rivals claim another trophy.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088872368_48:0:1971:1442_1920x0_80_0_0_2ec39a4dd2675e7fba1d0cf4bb4bb642.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fc real madrid, atletico madrid, antoine griezmann

Can Antonie Griezmann Shake His Atletico Madrid Struggles in Time for Madrid Derby?

23:37 GMT 11.12.2021
© REUTERS / STEPHANE MAHEFrance's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their second goal
France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their second goal - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
© REUTERS / STEPHANE MAHE
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Atletico Madrid forward Antonie Griezmann has struggled to reacquaint himself at the club where he became a star. The French international and World Cup champion is aware of his poor start but remains optimistic that he has turned a corner ahead of their showdown with Real Madrid.
Atletico Madrid currently sit in fourth place in La Liga and ten points off of leaders Real Madrid. However, with a showdown with Real on Sunday and a game in hand, Atletico can quickly turn a 10-point deficit into four. If they are to do that, they’ll need star player Antonie Griezmann to live up to his potential.
Griezmann’s form in La Liga and the Champions League has been night and day. In La Liga, his three goals in 12 appearances are his worst goals-to-game ratio since 2010-11, when he scored seven goals in 37 appearances as a 19-year-old on the newly-promoted Real Sociedad.
In the Champions League, Griezmann’s four goals in five appearances equals the total number of goals he scored for Barcelona in the competition across 16 appearances. The Frenchman is aware of his struggles to get back to his old self in Madrid.
He told ESPN, "To be honest it was quite hard for me at first. It was a rhythm I wasn't used to, a new system for me. I had to take that and mix it with my own style of play. Finally I'm getting better, and I'm feeling better on the pitch. To get to the next round of the Champions League was very important for me."
Griezmann’s struggle to adjust to Atletico Madrid is hardly a surprise. When Griezmann first left the club in the summer of 2019, the squad was built around an industrious defense and Griezmann’s all-around excellence as a playmaker and goal-scorer.
In 2018-19, Griezmann scored or assisted 23 of Atletico Madrid’s 55 La Liga goals. The following season - without Griezmann - Atletico dropped to 51 goals and had no one player who could carry their offense.
Atletico learned the hard way that life without an elite forward is no way to compete for titles, and subsequently bolstered their attack with the signing of Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, a move that saw Atletico score 67 goals and won their first La Liga title since 2013-14.
In a span of two seasons, Atletico reimagined their team, and while many of the same players from Griezmann’s first tour of duty remain, the tactics do not. The other reality is that Griezmann is not the same player he once was.
Griezmann’s career has featured three distinct phases since he joined Atletico Madrid in 2014-15: The first phase was as an out-and-out goalscorer.
When Griezmann first arrived in Madrid, his playmaking lagged behind his goal-scoring. While he was still able to play all across the front three and as a second striker, he wasn’t tasked with receiving the ball deep and progressing it towards goal.
The next phase in Griezmann’s progression at Atletico was his shift from goal scorer towards goal creator. In his first two seasons, he scored 22 goals in the league, and in the following three he scored 16, 19, and then 15. While his goals scored metric declined, his total goal involvements remained relatively static, as an increase in assists offset the decline in goals.
The third phase of Griezmann’s career came at Barcelona. With Lionel Messi entrenched as Barcelona’s primary offensive engine, Griezmann’s first season with the club was a struggle as he tried to figure out his new role.
He posted the lowest goal contributions of his career but discovered a new way to play. Griezmann dropped deeper and became more instrumental in buildup play, rather than making the final pass or shot.
Ahead of the Madrid derby, Griezmann must determine what his next phase will be. Will he look to be a goal scorer? Or will he be the offensive engine at Atletico once more? His champions league play says he’s a goal scorer, and his league play says he’s an engine.
With Luis Suarez suffering a muscular injury, Griezmann may be forced to be the goal scorer he was when he first came to Atletico. His figuring out how he fits into Atletico’s attack could determine if they make a charge to defend the league title, or if they watch as their intra-city rivals claim another trophy.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:44 GMTNew York City FC Bests Portland Timbers in Fight for 2021 MLS Cup
23:37 GMTCan Antonie Griezmann Shake His Atletico Madrid Struggles in Time for Madrid Derby?
23:05 GMTIsrael Consulted US Prior to Covert Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Site, Missile Factory - Report
22:30 GMTPfizer Booster Gives Some Protection Against Omicron, Two Shots Not Enough - Study
21:30 GMTBiden: Outbreak of Deadly Tornadoes ‘Likely Largest’ in US History as Death Toll Exceeds 70
21:07 GMTWhy Joe Biden's 'Summit for Democracy' Is Facing Criticism From All Directions
20:14 GMTCNN Employee Charged With Luring Underage Girls Into Illegal Sexual Activity - Report
20:04 GMTIsrael Preparing Military Option to Prevent Iran's Nuclear Bomb Acquisition - Gantz
19:12 GMTUS Congress' Move on UFO Investigations Heralds Revival of 'One Percent Doctrine' – Report
19:05 GMTMoscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
18:59 GMTWarring Libyan Armed Forces Agree to Unite Army, Acting Commander of LNA Says
18:24 GMTChina Says US Using Democracy as ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’ to Meddle in Others’ Affairs
18:13 GMT'Latvian Strain'? Uncontrolled Mutations of COVID Found Among Farmed Minks in Latvia – Report
17:49 GMTUK to Issue Fishing Licenses to 25 More European Ships
17:25 GMTLost Inside Cambodia: Phnom Penh Orders Destruction, Mothballing of All US Weapons
17:19 GMTEx-UN Expert: Biden's 'Summit for Democracy' is Sheer Hypocrisy Amid US Effort to Persecute Assange
17:18 GMTHamas Says Blast in Lebanon Caused by Short Circuit in Warehouse With Oxygen Cylinders
17:00 GMTUS Lawyer: If Extradited, Assange Would Face Show Trial
16:46 GMTMagnitude 5.6 Earthquake Detected Off Indonesia's Coast
16:37 GMTKremlin Concerned by Concentration of US Troops in Greece