Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Biden Says Outbreak of Deadly Tornadoes ‘Likely Largest’ in US History as Death Toll Exceeds 70
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/biden-outbreak-of-deadly-tornadoes-likely-largest-in-us-history-1091449156.html
Biden: Outbreak of Deadly Tornadoes ‘Likely Largest’ in US History
Biden: Outbreak of Deadly Tornadoes ‘Likely Largest’ in US History
US President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Saturday and relayed to reporters that the overnight spell of tornadoes was quite possibly the "largest" to take place in US history.
2021-12-11T21:30+0000
2021-12-11T21:44+0000
joe biden
us
tornado
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
Biden described the ravaged communities across parts of the southern and central United States as "like a war zone, but worse." He told reporters that the Federal government will do everything in its power to help the affected individuals and communities. The President said that he is receiving regular updates on the situation and that FEMA will provide emergency housing for those affected. Biden indicated his plans to travel to the disaster site at a time when his presence will not impede rescue and disaster response teams. The EPA and other experts will be asked by the administration to review the role climate change could have had on the event.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, tornado

Biden: Outbreak of Deadly Tornadoes ‘Likely Largest’ in US History

21:30 GMT 11.12.2021 (Updated: 21:44 GMT 11.12.2021)
© SputnikBreaking News
Breaking News - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
US President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Saturday and relayed to reporters that the overnight spell of tornadoes was quite possibly the "largest" to take place in US history. The commander-in-chief earlier approved an emergency declaration to release aid for those affected.
Biden described the ravaged communities across parts of the southern and central United States as "like a war zone, but worse." He told reporters that the Federal government will do everything in its power to help the affected individuals and communities.
The President said that he is receiving regular updates on the situation and that FEMA will provide emergency housing for those affected.
Biden indicated his plans to travel to the disaster site at a time when his presence will not impede rescue and disaster response teams.
The EPA and other experts will be asked by the administration to review the role climate change could have had on the event.
201000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:30 GMTBiden: Outbreak of Deadly Tornadoes ‘Likely Largest’ in US History
21:07 GMTWhy Joe Biden's 'Summit for Democracy' Is Facing Criticism From All Directions
20:14 GMTCNN Employee Charged With Luring Underage Girls Into Illegal Sexual Activity - Report
20:04 GMTIsrael Preparing Military Option to Prevent Iran's Nuclear Bomb Acquisition - Gantz
19:12 GMTUS Congress' Move on UFO Investigations Heralds Revival of 'One Percent Doctrine' – Report
19:05 GMTMoscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
18:59 GMTWarring Libyan Armed Forces Agree to Unite Army, Acting Commander of LNA Says
18:24 GMTChina Says US Using Democracy as ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’ to Meddle in Others’ Affairs
18:13 GMT'Latvian Strain'? Uncontrolled Mutations of COVID Found Among Farmed Minks in Latvia – Report
17:49 GMTUK to Issue Fishing Licenses to 25 More European Ships
17:25 GMTLost Inside Cambodia: Phnom Penh Orders Destruction, Mothballing of All US Weapons
17:19 GMTEx-UN Expert: Biden's 'Summit for Democracy' is Sheer Hypocrisy Amid US Effort to Persecute Assange
17:18 GMTHamas Says Blast in Lebanon Caused by Short Circuit in Warehouse With Oxygen Cylinders
17:00 GMTUS Lawyer: If Extradited, Assange Would Face Show Trial
16:46 GMTMagnitude 5.6 Earthquake Detected Off Indonesia's Coast
16:37 GMTKremlin Concerned by Concentration of US Troops in Greece
15:23 GMTBiden Calls Deadly Tornadoes 'Unimaginable Tragedy' as at Least 70 Confirmed Dead in Kentucky
15:10 GMTBiden Reportedly Holding Back Larger Military Aid to Ukraine to Use as ‘Leverage’ Against Russia
15:10 GMTEx-Envoy: Russia Believes Pakistan 'Right Conduit' to Approach Taliban, Ties With India Still Strong
15:00 GMTIndian Police Arrest Thief of Diego Maradona's Watch - Photo