Biden: Outbreak of Deadly Tornadoes ‘Likely Largest’ in US History

Biden: Outbreak of Deadly Tornadoes ‘Likely Largest’ in US History

US President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Saturday and relayed to reporters that the overnight spell of tornadoes was quite possibly the "largest" to take place in US history.

Biden described the ravaged communities across parts of the southern and central United States as "like a war zone, but worse." He told reporters that the Federal government will do everything in its power to help the affected individuals and communities. The President said that he is receiving regular updates on the situation and that FEMA will provide emergency housing for those affected. Biden indicated his plans to travel to the disaster site at a time when his presence will not impede rescue and disaster response teams. The EPA and other experts will be asked by the administration to review the role climate change could have had on the event.

