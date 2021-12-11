Registration was successful!
At Least 2 Killed, 5 Injured After Tornado Hits Arkansas and Illinois
At Least 2 Killed, 5 Injured After Tornado Hits Arkansas and Illinois
The tornado, which ripped through the US states of Arkansas and Illinois late Friday, hit a nursing home in the city of Monette, Arkansas
At least two were killed and five injured as a result of a tornado striking the Monette Manor nursing home in the city of Monette, Arkansas late Friday. Those who were injured managed to get out of the damaged building, according to local media reports, however, information about their condition has not yet been provided.According to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day, cited by AP, at least 20 people are believed to be trapped inside the building.Emergency services have arrived at the scene, which have been reinforced by personnel from a neighbouring city.Emergency vehicles were seen at the Amazon centre near Edwardsville, Illinois, about 25 miles west of St. Louis.According to local police, multiple employees were trapped in the warehouse after a structural collapse occurred following a tornado.The Emergency Management Agency of Collinsville, Illinois stated that it was a “mass casualty incident”.According to local media, it is believed that up to 100 people were inside the building at the time of the tragic incident.
At Least 2 Killed, 5 Injured After Tornado Hits Arkansas and Illinois

05:50 GMT 11.12.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Justin Hobson / F5 tornado
F5 tornado - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Justin Hobson / F5 tornado
The tornado, which ripped through the US states of Arkansas and Illinois late Friday, hit a nursing home in the city of Monette, Arkansas, leaving dozens of people trapped under the rubble, while also partially destroying an Amazon warehouse near Edwardsville, Illinois.
At least two were killed and five injured as a result of a tornado striking the Monette Manor nursing home in the city of Monette, Arkansas late Friday. Those who were injured managed to get out of the damaged building, according to local media reports, however, information about their condition has not yet been provided.
According to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day, cited by AP, at least 20 people are believed to be trapped inside the building.
Emergency services have arrived at the scene, which have been reinforced by personnel from a neighbouring city.
Emergency vehicles were seen at the Amazon centre near Edwardsville, Illinois, about 25 miles west of St. Louis.
According to local police, multiple employees were trapped in the warehouse after a structural collapse occurred following a tornado.
The Emergency Management Agency of Collinsville, Illinois stated that it was a "mass casualty incident".
According to local media, it is believed that up to 100 people were inside the building at the time of the tragic incident.
