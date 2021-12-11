Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/2016-again-hillary-clinton-is-sure-trump-will-fight-for-presidency-calls-it-make-or-break-point-1091431062.html
2016 Again? Hillary Clinton Is Sure Trump Will Fight For Presidency, Calls It ‘Make-Or-Break Point'
2016 Again? Hillary Clinton Is Sure Trump Will Fight For Presidency, Calls It ‘Make-Or-Break Point'
2016 Again? Hillary Clinton Is Sure Trump Will Fight For Presidency Calling It ‘Make Or Break Point'
2021-12-11T02:18+0000
2021-12-11T02:18+0000
Hillary Clinton claimed that former US President Donald Trump is determined to participate in the 2024 presidential election, according to her interview for the “Today” show that will be aired on Sunday.She said that this is a “make or break” moment, as Trump’s win would have "dire" consequences.Trump earlier hinted about his possible participation in the next presidential election. In early December, shortly after his defeat to Democratic candidate Joe Biden, he said that his years in office were "wonderful," adding that he and his supporters would "see each other again" in four years.On March 1, Trump, speaking at a conservative Republican conference in Florida, said that his political career was not over yet, which prompted many to believe he is not rulling out a possible presidential bid in 2024.So far, the former US president has been secretive about his plans, saying the decision may be announced after the midterm elections and he wants to focus on helping Republicans win office in 2022.
us, hillary clinton, donald trump jr, 2024 us presidential elections

2016 Again? Hillary Clinton Is Sure Trump Will Fight For Presidency, Calls It ‘Make-Or-Break Point'

02:18 GMT 11.12.2021
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives at the U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives at the U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
© AP Photo / Melina Mara
Alexandra Kashirina
The former US secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton earlier revealed her would-be speech victory speech from 2016, further boosting speculation that she might once again run for president.
Hillary Clinton claimed that former US President Donald Trump is determined to participate in the 2024 presidential election, according to her interview for the “Today” show that will be aired on Sunday.
She said that this is a “make or break” moment, as Trump’s win would have "dire" consequences.
“If I were a betting person right now, I'd say Trump is going to run again,” she said. “But I want people to understand that this is a make-or-break point. Are we going to give in to all these lies and this disinformation and this organized effort to undermine our rule of law and our institutions, or are we going to stand up to it?"
Trump earlier hinted about his possible participation in the next presidential election. In early December, shortly after his defeat to Democratic candidate Joe Biden, he said that his years in office were "wonderful," adding that he and his supporters would "see each other again" in four years.
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a rally outside the University of Pittsburgh's Cathedral of Learning November 7, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
Watch: Hillary Clinton Weeps as She Reads Her 2016 Victory Speech That Never Happened
8 December, 22:51 GMT
On March 1, Trump, speaking at a conservative Republican conference in Florida, said that his political career was not over yet, which prompted many to believe he is not rulling out a possible presidential bid in 2024.
So far, the former US president has been secretive about his plans, saying the decision may be announced after the midterm elections and he wants to focus on helping Republicans win office in 2022.
