2016 Again? Hillary Clinton Is Sure Trump Will Fight For Presidency, Calls It ‘Make-Or-Break Point'

2021-12-11T02:18+0000

2021-12-11T02:18+0000

2021-12-11T02:18+0000

us

hillary clinton

donald trump jr

2024 us presidential elections

Hillary Clinton claimed that former US President Donald Trump is determined to participate in the 2024 presidential election, according to her interview for the “Today” show that will be aired on Sunday.She said that this is a “make or break” moment, as Trump’s win would have "dire" consequences.Trump earlier hinted about his possible participation in the next presidential election. In early December, shortly after his defeat to Democratic candidate Joe Biden, he said that his years in office were "wonderful," adding that he and his supporters would "see each other again" in four years.On March 1, Trump, speaking at a conservative Republican conference in Florida, said that his political career was not over yet, which prompted many to believe he is not rulling out a possible presidential bid in 2024.So far, the former US president has been secretive about his plans, saying the decision may be announced after the midterm elections and he wants to focus on helping Republicans win office in 2022.

2021

