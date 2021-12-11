2016 Again? Hillary Clinton Is Sure Trump Will Fight For Presidency, Calls It ‘Make-Or-Break Point'

Hillary Clinton claimed that former US President Donald Trump is determined to participate in the 2024 presidential election, according to her interview for the “Today” show that will be aired on Sunday.She said that this is a “make or break” moment, as Trump’s win would have "dire" consequences.Trump earlier hinted about his possible participation in the next presidential election. In early December, shortly after his defeat to Democratic candidate Joe Biden, he said that his years in office were "wonderful," adding that he and his supporters would "see each other again" in four years.On March 1, Trump, speaking at a conservative Republican conference in Florida, said that his political career was not over yet, which prompted many to believe he is not rulling out a possible presidential bid in 2024.So far, the former US president has been secretive about his plans, saying the decision may be announced after the midterm elections and he wants to focus on helping Republicans win office in 2022.
The former US secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton earlier revealed her would-be speech victory speech from 2016, further boosting speculation that she might once again run for president.
Hillary Clinton claimed that former US President Donald Trump is determined to participate in the 2024 presidential election, according to her interview for the “Today” show that will be aired on Sunday.
She said that this is a “make or break” moment, as Trump’s win would have "dire" consequences.
“If I were a betting person right now, I'd say Trump is going to run again,” she said. “But I want people to understand that this is a make-or-break point. Are we going to give in to all these lies and this disinformation and this organized effort to undermine our rule of law and our institutions, or are we going to stand up to it?"
Trump earlier hinted about his possible participation in the next presidential election. In early December, shortly after his defeat to Democratic candidate Joe Biden, he said that his years in office were "wonderful," adding that he and his supporters would "see each other again" in four years.
On March 1, Trump, speaking at a conservative Republican conference in Florida, said that his political career was not over yet, which prompted many to believe he is not rulling out a possible presidential bid in 2024.
So far, the former US president has been secretive about his plans, saying the decision may be announced after the midterm elections and he wants to focus on helping Republicans win office in 2022.