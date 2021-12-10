Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/xiomara-castro-wont-immediately-switch-honduras-recognition-from-taiwan-to-china---report-1091429219.html
Xiomara Castro Won’t Immediately Switch Honduras’ Recognition From Taiwan to China - Report
Xiomara Castro Won’t Immediately Switch Honduras’ Recognition From Taiwan to China - Report
After Nicaragua switched recognition of the Chinese government from Taipei to Beijing, Honduras was expected to follow suit. However, recent comments by the incoming administration suggest that won’t immediately be on the agenda.
2021-12-10T23:07+0000
2021-12-10T23:08+0000
latin america
honduras
diplomatic relations
china
taiwan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091157756_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cda58340d7183ecca98cbc97d462a103.jpg
"The new government will maintain relations with Taiwan," Gerardo Torres, secretary of international relations for Honduras’ Libre Party and a member of President-elect Xiomara Castro’s transition team, told Reuters on Friday."President-elect Xiomara Castro has been clear, these ties will be maintained. Nobody in the party wants to enter government distancing ourselves from the United States,” he added.However, Rodolfo Pastor, another member of Castro’s transition team, also told the news agency that Honduras could still recognize China in the future, because the country of 1.4 billion is a “new superpower.” He said the new government would study the matter.The Central American nation is just one of 14 that still recognize Taiwan, formally the Republic of China (ROC), as the legitimate government of China. The ROC nominally ruled all of China from the 1912 liberal revolution that forced the last Chinese emperor from power until the 1949 foundation of the socialist People’s Republic of China (PRC), which displaced its power on the mainland. However, much of the republican period was marred by warlordism, civil war, and a devastating invasion by Imperial Japan, meaning the ROC rarely got to exercise real power over the land.The Red Army that defeated the ROC in the civil war in 1949 was unable to invade the island of Taiwan, leaving the US-backed government intact. Both governments claim to be the legitimate government of China and require other nations to accept their position before establishing relations. The US made the switch in 1979, as have the vast majority of the world’s nations. However, the US also continued to maintain informal ties with Taipei, funneling their weapons and giving them diplomatic cover and a pressure point against Washington’s rivals in Beijing.The few states that remain have become areas of tight competition, as each side seeks to woo them with promises of economic investment and trade. In the Pacific, the US and its ally Australia have tried to use fears of imminent Chinese military bases to keep nations on Taiwan’s side - even though Washington is building its own in the region anyway.Pastor told Reuters that Castro would like to maintain good relations with Washington, provided they are based on mutual respect and sovereignty, and is eager to work with the Biden administration on addressing the country’s migration crisis. According to the Los Angeles Times, in 2019, an estimated 1% of Honduras’ population attempted to enter the United States.The aide added that Castro’s administration would focus on issues like reducing its debt burden, which would require negotiating with the International Monetary Fund.Castro will be sworn into office in late January 2022.
latin america
honduras
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091157756_236:0:2967:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_88dfd0220dc81c27fafe063c02cf3604.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
latin america, honduras, diplomatic relations, china, taiwan

Xiomara Castro Won’t Immediately Switch Honduras’ Recognition From Taiwan to China - Report

23:07 GMT 10.12.2021 (Updated: 23:08 GMT 10.12.2021)
© REUTERS / JOSE CABEZASXiomara Castro, presidential candidate of the Liberty and Refoundation Party (LIBRE), gives a statement after the closing of the general election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 28, 2021. At left is vice presidential candidate Salvador Nasrala.
Xiomara Castro, presidential candidate of the Liberty and Refoundation Party (LIBRE), gives a statement after the closing of the general election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 28, 2021. At left is vice presidential candidate Salvador Nasrala. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© REUTERS / JOSE CABEZAS
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
After southern neighbor Nicaragua switched its recognition of the Chinese government from Taipei to Beijing, Honduras was widely expected to follow suit. However, recent comments by the incoming administration suggest that won’t immediately be on the agenda.
"The new government will maintain relations with Taiwan," Gerardo Torres, secretary of international relations for Honduras’ Libre Party and a member of President-elect Xiomara Castro’s transition team, told Reuters on Friday.
"President-elect Xiomara Castro has been clear, these ties will be maintained. Nobody in the party wants to enter government distancing ourselves from the United States,” he added.
That’s a big reversal of one of her campaign pledges, which was to “immediately open diplomatic and commercial relations with mainland China.”
However, Rodolfo Pastor, another member of Castro’s transition team, also told the news agency that Honduras could still recognize China in the future, because the country of 1.4 billion is a “new superpower.” He said the new government would study the matter.
The Central American nation is just one of 14 that still recognize Taiwan, formally the Republic of China (ROC), as the legitimate government of China. The ROC nominally ruled all of China from the 1912 liberal revolution that forced the last Chinese emperor from power until the 1949 foundation of the socialist People’s Republic of China (PRC), which displaced its power on the mainland. However, much of the republican period was marred by warlordism, civil war, and a devastating invasion by Imperial Japan, meaning the ROC rarely got to exercise real power over the land.
The Red Army that defeated the ROC in the civil war in 1949 was unable to invade the island of Taiwan, leaving the US-backed government intact. Both governments claim to be the legitimate government of China and require other nations to accept their position before establishing relations. The US made the switch in 1979, as have the vast majority of the world’s nations. However, the US also continued to maintain informal ties with Taipei, funneling their weapons and giving them diplomatic cover and a pressure point against Washington’s rivals in Beijing.

Nicaragua, to Honduras’ south, was the latest to go over to Beijing, announcing the switch on Friday morning from Tianjin, where Chinese and Nicaraguan diplomats put the final touches on the deal. The remaining 14 states are mostly small other Caribbean nations or small Pacific island countries, all of which the US is able to dominate.

The few states that remain have become areas of tight competition, as each side seeks to woo them with promises of economic investment and trade. In the Pacific, the US and its ally Australia have tried to use fears of imminent Chinese military bases to keep nations on Taiwan’s side - even though Washington is building its own in the region anyway.
Pastor told Reuters that Castro would like to maintain good relations with Washington, provided they are based on mutual respect and sovereignty, and is eager to work with the Biden administration on addressing the country’s migration crisis. According to the Los Angeles Times, in 2019, an estimated 1% of Honduras’ population attempted to enter the United States.
The aide added that Castro’s administration would focus on issues like reducing its debt burden, which would require negotiating with the International Monetary Fund.
Castro’s husband, Manuel Zelaya, saw his own presidency end in a US-backed coup in June 2009 that was motivated by the country’s increasingly close association with other socialist-led governments in the region, including Cuba and Venezuela. The regime that followed instituted heavy neoliberal reforms and militarized its police forces, creating a regime close to the US but marred by corruption and violence that sent hundreds of thousands of Hondurans fleeing north.
Castro will be sworn into office in late January 2022.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:07 GMTXiomara Castro Won’t Immediately Switch Honduras’ Recognition From Taiwan to China - Report
23:02 GMTWhat’s Next? 'Bidenflation' Hits 40-Year High With POTUS' Approval Rating on Economy Falling
22:51 GMTMyanmar Citizen Pleads Guilty on Plot to Attack Nation’s UN Envoy
22:37 GMTJohn Kiriakou Describes What Awaits Assange in the US
22:28 GMTBiden Signs Bill to Fast-Track Process to Raise US Debt Limit
22:24 GMTVice President Harris Swears in Jeff Flake as New US Ambassador to Turkey
22:18 GMTUS Weekly COVID-19 Cases Up 37%, Deaths Increase by 28%
22:13 GMTS&P 500 in Record Close, Propelling US Stocks to Biggest Week Since January
21:09 GMTUFC 269 Closes Out 2021 Pay-Per-View Schedule After Record Year of Profits for Company
21:04 GMTNYC Mayor-Elect Adams Vows Not to Let BLM 'Burn Down' City Following 'Bloodshed' Threats - Report
20:51 GMTPentagon Declines to Say If US, Israel Mull Training for Strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites
19:55 GMTVideos: Explosions Rock Lebanese City of Tyre At Alleged Hamas Weapons Depot
19:54 GMTVideos: Ethiopians, Eritreans Hold #NoMore March Outside US State Department, Capitol
19:49 GMTEdward Snowden Calls Public, Media Furor Against Assange Dystopian
18:58 GMTPossible First and Only Evidence of Crucifixion in Britain Found by Archaeologists
18:57 GMT‘It’s Alive!': ‘Zombie Fires’ Filmed Smoldering Beneath Snow Near ‘Pole of Cold’ in Siberia
18:53 GMTIraqi Militia Threatens to Fight American ‘Occupiers’ as Pentagon Marks End to Combat Mission
18:43 GMTUK Agrees 2022 Limits for North Sea Fishing Catch With EU, Norway
18:31 GMT'Haters Gonna Hate': Copyright Infringement Trial Looms Before Taylor Swift
18:10 GMTAssange's Friend on UK High Court Decision: Taking Away Hope of Justice is Beginning of Fascism