US Weekly COVID-19 Cases Up 37%, Deaths Increase by 28%

The number of new infections this week is up 37 percent as compared to last week and the number of COVID-19-related deaths per week increased by 28%, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.

"The current seven-day average of cases is about 118,500 cases per day which represents an increase of about 37 percent over the previous week," Walensky said during a press briefing on Friday. "The seven-day average of daily deaths are about 1,100 per day, which is an increase of about 28 percent over the prior week."The seven-day average of new COVID-19-related hospitalizations is about 7,441 each day, an increase of about 16 percent over the previous week, Walensky said.

