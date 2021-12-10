US Weekly COVID-19 Cases Up 37%, Deaths Increase by 28%

"The current seven-day average of cases is about 118,500 cases per day which represents an increase of about 37 percent over the previous week," Walensky said during a press briefing on Friday. "The seven-day average of daily deaths are about 1,100 per day, which is an increase of about 28 percent over the prior week."The seven-day average of new COVID-19-related hospitalizations is about 7,441 each day, an increase of about 16 percent over the previous week, Walensky said.
TruePatriot
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The number of new coronavirus infections this week is up 37 percent as compared to last week and the number of COVID-19-related deaths per week increased by 28 percent, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said.
"The current seven-day average of cases is about 118,500 cases per day which represents an increase of about 37 percent over the previous week," Walensky said during a press briefing on Friday. "The seven-day average of daily deaths are about 1,100 per day, which is an increase of about 28 percent over the prior week."
The seven-day average of new COVID-19-related hospitalizations is about 7,441 each day, an increase of about 16 percent over the previous week, Walensky said.
As expected. All those that got the jab that are in hospital with the bug or severe adverse reaction, adding to the death count as well. 62% of those in hospital got jabbed and 74% of those that died had the jab. So, stop the jabs and live. The scamdemic is over, end the tyranny.