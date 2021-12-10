Registration was successful!
US Senate Passes Measure to Set Up Final Vote to Raise Debt Ceiling as Soon as Next Week
The US Senate passed a measure that sets up a fast-track process to hold a final vote to increase the federal debt ceiling as soon as next week.
The Senate passed the measure with a 59-35 vote on Thursday.The US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed their own legislation to expedite the passage of a debt limit increase, which would prevent a default on the United States' debt.US President Joe Biden is expected to sign the debt ceiling increase if passed by both chambers of Congress.
News
