US Senate Passes Measure to Set Up Final Vote to Raise Debt Ceiling as Soon as Next Week

The US Senate passed a measure that sets up a fast-track process to hold a final vote to increase the federal debt ceiling as soon as next week.

The Senate passed the measure with a 59-35 vote on Thursday.The US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed their own legislation to expedite the passage of a debt limit increase, which would prevent a default on the United States' debt.US President Joe Biden is expected to sign the debt ceiling increase if passed by both chambers of Congress.

