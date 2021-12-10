Registration was successful!
US Senate Passes Measure to Set Up Final Vote to Raise Debt Ceiling as Soon as Next Week
The US Senate passed a measure that sets up a fast-track process to hold a final vote to increase the federal debt ceiling as soon as next week.
The Senate passed the measure with a 59-35 vote on Thursday.The US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed their own legislation to expedite the passage of a debt limit increase, which would prevent a default on the United States' debt.US President Joe Biden is expected to sign the debt ceiling increase if passed by both chambers of Congress.
US Senate Passes Measure to Set Up Final Vote to Raise Debt Ceiling as Soon as Next Week

A security camera can be seen near the U.S. Capitol building as the sun sets in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2021.
A security camera can be seen near the U.S. Capitol building as the sun sets in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2021.
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate passed a measure that sets up a fast-track process to hold a final vote to increase the federal debt ceiling as soon as next week.
The Senate passed the measure with a 59-35 vote on Thursday.
The US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed their own legislation to expedite the passage of a debt limit increase, which would prevent a default on the United States' debt.
US President Joe Biden is expected to sign the debt ceiling increase if passed by both chambers of Congress.
