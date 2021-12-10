https://sputniknews.com/20211210/us-president-joe-biden-hosts-day-two-of-democracy-summit--1091404864.html

US President Joe Biden is hosing the second day of a virtual "Democracy Summit".

US President Joe Biden is hosing the second day of a virtual "Democracy Summit".The Biden administration has said the summit will allow the participants to discover the prospects for democratic "renewal" and measures to be undertaken against "autocratic upsurge".The two-day summit brings together government officials, NGOs and private sector representatives from more than 100 countries. However, list of guests does not include China, Hungary, Russia, Saudi Arabia or Turkey, among a dozen other nations.The Russian Foreign Ministry has criticised the US-led summit for trying to establish and promote Washington's own guidelines regarding which country is democratic and which isn't especially given a decay of democracy in the West.Beijing has said that the summit provokes a split and confrontation in the world, while Budapest stated that it does not need a "judge" that would assess the state of their democracy.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

