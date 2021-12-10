Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: UK High Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/us-diplomat-affected-by-havana-syndrome-reportedly-sues-state-department-1091411357.html
US Diplomat Affected By ‘Havana Syndrome’ Reportedly Sues State Department
US Diplomat Affected By ‘Havana Syndrome’ Reportedly Sues State Department
A US State Department officer filed a lawsuit against the agency and State Secretary Blinken, accusing them of discriminating against the victims of so-called Havana syndrome on the grounds of disability, US media reported.
2021-12-10T09:39+0000
2021-12-10T09:39+0000
news
us
us state department
havana syndrome
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105960/21/1059602172_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_e6468258ec8149ce9a0e69406b083e19.jpg
"Havana syndrome" is a set of inexplicable medical symptoms first detected in US diplomatic personnel in Cuba in 2016. The reported symptoms included physical and psychological abnormalities such as hearing loss, headaches, anxiety and depression. Subsequently, similar symptoms were documented in the US diplomatic missions in China and Europe.A member of the diplomatic security services in China's Guangzhou, Mark Lenzi, alleged that since 2017 he and his family have suffered severe symptoms of the syndrome such as "sudden and unexplained mental and physical symptoms, including headaches, lightheadedness, nausea, nosebleeds, sleeplessness, and memory loss," CNN reported citing the suit documents.According to Lenzi, the State Department downplayed the problem and undermined his efforts to investigate the causes of his condition. After attempting to warn his colleagues about "the potential danger" Lenzi was ordered to undergo psychiatric examination.Eventually, Lenzi’s symptoms were medically attested back in the United States, but he continued "to face retaliation and discrimination by the State Department." The suit contains allegations of the State Department hindering his career advancement and creating administrative hurdles to his treatment.The damages being sought by Lenzi’s against the State Department were not revealed to the media.The State Department's dismissive stance on "Havana syndrome" earlier came under harsh criticism, in response to which, on 5 November, Blinken delivered the remarks claiming that the State Department will "spare no resources to protect the personnel" and will ensure that every employee receives medical care and assistance they need.
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/white-house-unaware-of-reports-that-ex-president-bush-was-victim-of-havana-syndrome-1091362842.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105960/21/1059602172_167:0:1280:835_1920x0_80_0_0_ff48c18bb9b12af647e98dcccdf28016.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, us, us state department, havana syndrome

US Diplomat Affected By ‘Havana Syndrome’ Reportedly Sues State Department

09:39 GMT 10.12.2021
CC0 / / Headache
Headache - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US State Department officer has filed a lawsuit against the agency and State Secretary Antony Blinken, accusing them of discriminating against the victims of so-called Havana syndrome on the grounds of disability, US media reported on Friday.
"Havana syndrome" is a set of inexplicable medical symptoms first detected in US diplomatic personnel in Cuba in 2016. The reported symptoms included physical and psychological abnormalities such as hearing loss, headaches, anxiety and depression. Subsequently, similar symptoms were documented in the US diplomatic missions in China and Europe.
A member of the diplomatic security services in China's Guangzhou, Mark Lenzi, alleged that since 2017 he and his family have suffered severe symptoms of the syndrome such as "sudden and unexplained mental and physical symptoms, including headaches, lightheadedness, nausea, nosebleeds, sleeplessness, and memory loss," CNN reported citing the suit documents.
According to Lenzi, the State Department downplayed the problem and undermined his efforts to investigate the causes of his condition. After attempting to warn his colleagues about "the potential danger" Lenzi was ordered to undergo psychiatric examination.
Former President George W. Bush listens to speakers during the opening ceremony of the Walker Cup golf tournament, which starts tomorrow, at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., Friday, May 7, 2021. The tournament was founded by George Herbert Walker, the United States Golf Association president in 1920, who was the great-grandfather of Bush. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
White House Unaware of Reports That Ex-President Bush Was Victim of Havana Syndrome
8 December, 20:13 GMT
Eventually, Lenzi’s symptoms were medically attested back in the United States, but he continued "to face retaliation and discrimination by the State Department." The suit contains allegations of the State Department hindering his career advancement and creating administrative hurdles to his treatment.
The damages being sought by Lenzi’s against the State Department were not revealed to the media.
The State Department's dismissive stance on "Havana syndrome" earlier came under harsh criticism, in response to which, on 5 November, Blinken delivered the remarks claiming that the State Department will "spare no resources to protect the personnel" and will ensure that every employee receives medical care and assistance they need.
002000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:36 GMTAustralia to Replace European Military Helicopters With US Black Hawks
10:35 GMTUK Gov’t Reportedly Drafting Post-Xmas ‘Plan C’ COVID Response to Tackle Spread of Omicron Variant
10:35 GMTIndia Airlifts Over 100 People, Including Afghan Nationals, Holy Books From Kabul
10:29 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Slams Ukrainian Vessel's Action in Strait of Kerch as Provocation
10:21 GMTHindu Groups Try to Barge Into Church in India's Haryana, Alleging Religious Conversion
10:19 GMTUK High Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US
10:15 GMTWay to Speed Up Charging of Electric Cars Found in Russia
10:05 GMTElon Musk Mulling Quitting His Jobs to Become Influencer
09:39 GMTUS Diplomat Affected By ‘Havana Syndrome’ Reportedly Sues State Department
09:31 GMTJoe Biden to Make First Appearance as President on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
09:27 GMTIsrael Trailblazes 10-Country Cyberattack ‘War Game’ to Boost Cooperation Against Hacker Threat
09:03 GMTUK High Court Announces Verdict on Julian Assange's Extradition Case
08:52 GMTSouth African President Invites Scientists From BRICS Countries to Study COVID-19
08:43 GMTParis May Ask European Commission to Launch Legal Proceedings Against UK Over Fishing Row
08:41 GMTElon Musk Sells More Tesla Shares, Worth $963.2 Million
08:40 GMTTaiwan Regrets Nicaragua's Decision to Cut Off Ties With Island, Foreign Ministry Says
08:10 GMTFans Come Out in Support of Virat Kohli After Cricketer Gets Sacked as Indian Team's ODI Captain
07:58 GMTTwitter Abuzz as Pictures of 'Royal' Wedding of Bollywood Stars Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Go Viral
07:55 GMTIndia: Uttar Pradesh Gov’t Slammed as Video of Cop Beating Man With Child in Arms Goes Viral
07:50 GMTRudiger Reportedly Set to Become World's 2nd Highest-Paid Defender as Four Top Clubs Eye German Star