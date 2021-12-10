Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/uk-police-investigate-unexplained-death-of-submarine-worker-at-faslane-naval-base--1091417348.html
UK Police Investigate 'Unexplained' Death of Submarine Worker at Faslane Naval Base
UK Police Investigate 'Unexplained' Death of Submarine Worker at Faslane Naval Base
Police have launched an investigation into an unexplained death of a man who worked on the Trident nuclear submarines at HM Naval Base Clyde in Faslane outside Glasgow.
2021-12-10T13:36+0000
2021-12-10T13:36+0000
death
submarine
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104322/83/1043228311_0:36:4131:2360_1920x0_80_0_0_de803f55be546e3ba8d6ee18a6d62c9f.jpg
Police have launched an investigation into the unexplained death of a man who worked on the Trident nuclear submarines at HM Naval Base Clyde in Faslane outside Glasgow. The late submariner was a junior crew member who worked on a Vanguard-class boat, one of those that carry the UK’s Trident missiles. His body was found in the barracks at the base, the Guardian reported, citing its sources. According to a Scotland police spokesman, the cause of the man's death "is currently being treated as unexplained" and it will be established through a postmortem examination.Some 5,000 submariners reportedly crew the vessels, and the identity of the deceased man will be known only to a relatively closed community stationed at the base. The Faslane base is home to all of the UK's nuclear submarines, including the four Vanguard-class vessels and the Astute-class fleet of so-called hunter-killer submarines.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104322/83/1043228311_242:0:3797:2666_1920x0_80_0_0_007c580b843d212f8367763060a987d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
death, submarine, uk

UK Police Investigate 'Unexplained' Death of Submarine Worker at Faslane Naval Base

13:36 GMT 10.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / Andy BuchananTrident Nuclear Submarine, HMS Victorious, on patrol off the west coast of Scotland
Trident Nuclear Submarine, HMS Victorious, on patrol off the west coast of Scotland - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / Andy Buchanan
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
All the UK’s nuclear submarines, including the Vanguard-class boats and the Astute-class fleet submarines, are stationed at Faslane base in Scotland.
Police have launched an investigation into the unexplained death of a man who worked on the Trident nuclear submarines at HM Naval Base Clyde in Faslane outside Glasgow.
The late submariner was a junior crew member who worked on a Vanguard-class boat, one of those that carry the UK’s Trident missiles. His body was found in the barracks at the base, the Guardian reported, citing its sources.

“It is with sadness that we can confirm a member of the Royal Navy has died...Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends at this difficult time and we request their privacy is respected. At this stage, it would be inappropriate to comment further,” a Royal Navy spokesperson reportedly said.

According to a Scotland police spokesman, the cause of the man's death "is currently being treated as unexplained" and it will be established through a postmortem examination.
Some 5,000 submariners reportedly crew the vessels, and the identity of the deceased man will be known only to a relatively closed community stationed at the base.
The Faslane base is home to all of the UK's nuclear submarines, including the four Vanguard-class vessels and the Astute-class fleet of so-called hunter-killer submarines.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:41 GMT'Fire and Fusion' Photo of Sun Taken From Backyard 'Better Than NASA's'
13:36 GMTUK Police Investigate 'Unexplained' Death of Submarine Worker at Faslane Naval Base
13:33 GMTLockheed Martin Signs Contract for 64 F-35 Fighters With Finland
13:28 GMTFarmer in Indian State of Karnataka Files Police Complaint Against Four Cows for Not Giving Milk
13:23 GMTIndia: BJP Ally Condemns Home Minister's Statement on Nagaland Violence
13:15 GMTPentagon Orders Thinktank Study to ‘Identify Critical Questions’ on Future of US Nuclear Programme
13:10 GMTMoscow Says It's Offering US, NATO Alternative to New Cuban Missile Crisis-Style Scenario
12:22 GMTSputnik, RT Chief Simonyan Slams UK Court’s Assange Extradition Ruling, Calls Him Modern-Day Galileo
12:13 GMTTweeps Decry 'Elder Abuse' as First Lady Dismisses 'Ridiculous' Worries About Biden’s Mental Fitness
12:07 GMTArmenian Defence Ministry Says Repelled Azerbaijan's Attack at Border
12:00 GMTLive Updates: Amnesty International Calls Assange's Extradition Ruling 'Travesty of Justice'
11:58 GMTSecret Service Agent in Charge of Biden's Security Detail Quits, Departs for Hedge Fund Job - Report
11:49 GMTEU Envoy Sees Afghan Human Potential as Frozen Asset Taliban Can Unfreeze
11:45 GMTKremlin: Kerch Strait Incident Proves Potential Harm, Danger of Such Provocative Actions
11:37 GMT‘F*** Him’: Bitter Trump Bashes Netanyahu Over Bibi’s Efforts to Cozy Up to Biden
11:14 GMTMoscow: London Court's Verdict on Assange's Extradition 'Shameful'
11:08 GMTUS President Joe Biden Hosts Day Two of 'Democracy Summit'
11:05 GMTHow Objective Are Human Rights NGOs When it Comes to Israel?
10:36 GMTAustralia to Replace European Military Helicopters With US Black Hawks
10:35 GMTUK Gov’t Reportedly Drafting Post-Xmas ‘Plan C’ COVID Response to Tackle Spread of Omicron Variant