UK Police Investigate 'Unexplained' Death of Submarine Worker at Faslane Naval Base

Police have launched an investigation into the unexplained death of a man who worked on the Trident nuclear submarines at HM Naval Base Clyde in Faslane outside Glasgow. The late submariner was a junior crew member who worked on a Vanguard-class boat, one of those that carry the UK’s Trident missiles. His body was found in the barracks at the base, the Guardian reported, citing its sources. According to a Scotland police spokesman, the cause of the man's death "is currently being treated as unexplained" and it will be established through a postmortem examination.Some 5,000 submariners reportedly crew the vessels, and the identity of the deceased man will be known only to a relatively closed community stationed at the base. The Faslane base is home to all of the UK's nuclear submarines, including the four Vanguard-class vessels and the Astute-class fleet of so-called hunter-killer submarines.
All the UK’s nuclear submarines, including the Vanguard-class boats and the Astute-class fleet submarines, are stationed at Faslane base in Scotland.
Police have launched an investigation into the unexplained death of a man who worked on the Trident nuclear submarines at HM Naval Base Clyde in Faslane outside Glasgow.
The late submariner was a junior crew member who worked on a Vanguard-class boat, one of those that carry the UK’s Trident missiles. His body was found in the barracks at the base, the Guardian reported, citing its sources.
“It is with sadness that we can confirm a member of the Royal Navy has died...Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends at this difficult time and we request their privacy is respected. At this stage, it would be inappropriate to comment further,” a Royal Navy spokesperson reportedly said.
According to a Scotland police spokesman, the cause of the man's death "is currently being treated as unexplained" and it will be established through a postmortem examination.
Some 5,000 submariners reportedly crew the vessels, and the identity of the deceased man will be known only to a relatively closed community stationed at the base.
The Faslane base is home to all of the UK's nuclear submarines, including the four Vanguard-class vessels and the Astute-class fleet of so-called hunter-killer submarines.