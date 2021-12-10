https://sputniknews.com/20211210/uk-police-investigate-unexplained-death-of-submarine-worker-at-faslane-naval-base--1091417348.html

UK Police Investigate 'Unexplained' Death of Submarine Worker at Faslane Naval Base

Police have launched an investigation into an unexplained death of a man who worked on the Trident nuclear submarines at HM Naval Base Clyde in Faslane outside Glasgow.

Police have launched an investigation into the unexplained death of a man who worked on the Trident nuclear submarines at HM Naval Base Clyde in Faslane outside Glasgow. The late submariner was a junior crew member who worked on a Vanguard-class boat, one of those that carry the UK’s Trident missiles. His body was found in the barracks at the base, the Guardian reported, citing its sources. According to a Scotland police spokesman, the cause of the man's death "is currently being treated as unexplained" and it will be established through a postmortem examination.Some 5,000 submariners reportedly crew the vessels, and the identity of the deceased man will be known only to a relatively closed community stationed at the base. The Faslane base is home to all of the UK's nuclear submarines, including the four Vanguard-class vessels and the Astute-class fleet of so-called hunter-killer submarines.

