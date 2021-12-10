https://sputniknews.com/20211210/uk-govt-reportedly-drafting-post-xmas-plan-c-covid-response-to-tackle-spread-of-omicron-variant-1091412302.html

UK Gov’t Reportedly Drafting Post-Xmas ‘Plan C’ COVID Response to Tackle Spread of Omicron Variant

UK Gov’t Reportedly Drafting Post-Xmas ‘Plan C’ COVID Response to Tackle Spread of Omicron Variant

Stricter coronavirus restrictions prompted by concerns over the Omicron variant may be deployed in the UK after Christmas, according to media reports.

2021-12-10T10:35+0000

2021-12-10T10:35+0000

2021-12-10T10:35+0000

omicron covid strain

uk

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091412935_0:380:2964:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2aad468a49f31ed5fcb9409ae6373cc4.jpg

While the dust has not yet settled amid the ruckus triggered by the UK government’s coronavirus response ‘Plan B’ announcement on Wednesday, reports suggest a ‘Plan C’ is already in the pipeline.Stricter coronavirus restrictions prompted by concerns over the Omicron variant may be deployed in the UK after Christmas, reported the Daily Mail.The country’s COVID-19 response officials and experts are said to be working on a draft set of measures, to be deployed, if necessary, in January.The package includes mandatory face masks in all indoor spaces and school classrooms. Furthermore, these measures would reportedly include a mandatory “check in” with the NHS Covid app or by providing phone and email contacts in writing before venturing out to a pub or restaurant. A vaccine passport ( NHS Covid Pass) proving vaccination status or a negative lateral flow test would need to be provided at even more venues.Also allegedly mulled is introduction of 10-day self-isolation for contacts of all confirmed cases of COVID-19, not just the Omicron variant.It is believed that some of these measures had been on the table when Plan B was being conceived. However, they were reportedly overruled by ministers ahead of the announcement made by Boris Johnson on 8 December.Boris Johnson indicated on Wednesday that he could not rule out introducing tougher restrictions if the new virus strain proved to be more dangerous than preceding Delta and Plan B failed to bring down cases.He also attempted to reassure the public that while nothing was ruled out, the measures could be scaled back on more optimistic data.Regarding “forcing” people to get vaccinated, the PM said if the jabs are shown to be successful at “holding” the Omicron variant then “there is going to come a point” when “we are going to have to have a conversation about ways in which we deal with this pandemic”.The UK government revealed on Wednesday that a winter Plan B was to be enforced in England, with face masks required in public settings, including theatres and cinemas as of Friday. People are to be encouraged to work from home as of 13 December, and from 15 December the National Health Service (NHS) COVID Pass, proving vaccination status or a negative lateral flow test, will be required for entry to certain venues, such as nightclubs, indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any event with more than 10,000 people.Announcing the new rules at a Downing Street briefing on Wednesday, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson described them as "proportionate and responsible."Some 568 confirmed cases have so far been identified in the UK.A rebellion is anticipated when the new plans are voted on in the House of Commons next week, with dozens of Tory backbenchers threatening to rebel or abstain. With the proposed new rules coming amid fallout from Boris Johnson’s handling of the lockdown-breaching Christmas party scandal, many have questioned the timing of “Plan B” as a “diversion tactic”.According to the BBC at least 22 Tory MPs plan to vote against the rules next Tuesday.Another senior MP was quoted as saying:The Labour Party is likely to support the restrictions. Deputy leader Angela Rayner told BBC Breakfast she welcomed the measures so "people can have a safer Christmas".

https://sputniknews.com/20211210/tory-mps-reportedly-in-conversations-on-replacing-scandal-plagued-bojo-if-things-fall-down--1091405615.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, covid-19