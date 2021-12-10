Registration was successful!
UK Agrees 2022 Limits for North Sea Fishing Catch With EU, Norway
UK Agrees 2022 Limits for North Sea Fishing Catch With EU, Norway
The United Kingdom announced a deal with the European Union and Norway on Friday that will limit fishing catch in six jointly-managed fish stocks in the North Sea.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080958535_0:81:3352:1967_1920x0_80_0_0_8bae96d2f748cb615988d44325d0af0f.jpg
"We are proud to have led the discussion to a positive conclusion as we seek to set a gold standard for the entire fishing industry," British Fisheries Minister Victoria Prentis said.The limits for North Sea haddock, plaice, whiting, herring and saithe were set at or below the level advised by the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea, a Denmark-based advisory panel, while limits for cod were kept unchanged.The deal marks the end of only one in a series of annual fisheries negotiations. The UK is in talks with the Faroes Islands and Norway on quota and access arrangements for 2022 as well as with the EU concerning the total allowable catch.
18:43 GMT 10.12.2021 (Updated: 18:44 GMT 10.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Gareth FullerA fishing boat at work in the English Channel, off the southern coast of England, Saturday Feb. 1, 2020.
LONDON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom announced a deal with the European Union and Norway on Friday that will limit fishing catch in six jointly-managed fish stocks in the North Sea.
"We are proud to have led the discussion to a positive conclusion as we seek to set a gold standard for the entire fishing industry," British Fisheries Minister Victoria Prentis said.
The limits for North Sea haddock, plaice, whiting, herring and saithe were set at or below the level advised by the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea, a Denmark-based advisory panel, while limits for cod were kept unchanged.
French fishermen work at the net aboard the trawler Le Chant des Sirenes (The Mermaids' song) at the limits of the French-UK waters, off Granville, Normandy, Tuesday, Nov.9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
Paris May Ask European Commission to Launch Legal Proceedings Against UK Over Fishing Row
08:43 GMT
The deal marks the end of only one in a series of annual fisheries negotiations. The UK is in talks with the Faroes Islands and Norway on quota and access arrangements for 2022 as well as with the EU concerning the total allowable catch.
