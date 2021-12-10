https://sputniknews.com/20211210/uk-agrees-2022-limits-for-north-sea-fishing-catch-with-eu-norway-1091424732.html

UK Agrees 2022 Limits for North Sea Fishing Catch With EU, Norway

The United Kingdom announced a deal with the European Union and Norway on Friday that will limit fishing catch in six jointly-managed fish stocks in the North Sea.

"We are proud to have led the discussion to a positive conclusion as we seek to set a gold standard for the entire fishing industry," British Fisheries Minister Victoria Prentis said.The limits for North Sea haddock, plaice, whiting, herring and saithe were set at or below the level advised by the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea, a Denmark-based advisory panel, while limits for cod were kept unchanged.The deal marks the end of only one in a series of annual fisheries negotiations. The UK is in talks with the Faroes Islands and Norway on quota and access arrangements for 2022 as well as with the EU concerning the total allowable catch.

