LIVE: UK High Court Announces Verdict on Julian Assange´s Extradition Case
Twitter Abuzz as Pictures of 'Royal' Wedding of Bollywood Stars Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Go Viral
Twitter Abuzz as Pictures of 'Royal' Wedding of Bollywood Stars Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Go Viral
Bollywood's hottest couple Katrina Kaif (38) and Vicky Kaushal (33) reportedly started dating each other in 2019. While the couple remained hush-hush about their relationship, they tied the nuptial knot at an intimate ceremony on 9 December at the Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur District of India's Rajasthan state.
The wedding of Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, dubbed by many as "royal", has become the talk of the town as the newly-wed couple broke the internet by sharing a glimpse of their wedding on Thursday night. #KatrinaVickyKiShaadi began to trend on Twitter as netizens couldn't stop adoring them wearing stunning outfits crafted by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and showering congratulatory messages.While Katrina was seen wearing a traditional red bridal lehenga (long flowing heavily embroidered skirt) and dupatta (long scarf) and paired them up with red "choora" and "kaleera" (bridal bangles), Vicky donned a beige white sherwani (long coat closed up to the neck) paired with "Sehra" (headdress worn by the groom). Bollywood biggies Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others flooded the post with best wishes and love. While superstar Hrithik Roshan commented, "So amazing. Sending you both all my love !! Have to dance together soon!, actress Sara Ali Khan shared the pictures on Instagram stories and said, “Vicky and Katrina!! Hope this next chapter of your lives brings you both all the happiness, joy and contentment. Wishing you all the love and togetherness.” Actress Neha Dhupia raised a toast to the newly-wed couple and called their fairytale wedding "pure magic". Netizens and global personalities including Bear Grylls, Malala Yousafzai and Lilly Singh also showered congratulatory messages and reacted to the wedding.While Canadian comedian Lilly Singh commented, "Woohooo!! Congrats girl", British adventurer Bear Grylls, who recently did an episode of 'Into The Wild' with Vicky Kaushal, wrote, "So Wonderful" with several heart emoticons in his comment.On the work front, Katrina was last seen in director Rohit Shetty's cop drama movie 'Sooryavanshi' alongside superstar Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' with superstar Salman Khan and 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Indian-American star Priyanka Chopra and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.Vicky, who shot to fame with his movie 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', was last seen in 'Sardar Udham'. He will next be seen in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. He will also be seen playing the role of Ashwatthama, a character from the epic Hindu mythology 'Mahabharata'.
An artist gives final touches to an oil painting of Indian Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in his studio in Amritsar on December 9, 2021 which he plans to send as a wedding present to the couple - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / NARINDER NANU
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Bollywood's hottest couple Katrina Kaif (38) and Vicky Kaushal (33) reportedly started dating each other in 2019. While the couple remained hush-hush about their relationship, they tied the nuptial knot at an intimate ceremony on 9 December at the Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur District of India's Rajasthan state.
The wedding of Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, dubbed by many as "royal", has become the talk of the town as the newly-wed couple broke the internet by sharing a glimpse of their wedding on Thursday night.
#KatrinaVickyKiShaadi began to trend on Twitter as netizens couldn't stop adoring them wearing stunning outfits crafted by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and showering congratulatory messages.
While Katrina was seen wearing a traditional red bridal lehenga (long flowing heavily embroidered skirt) and dupatta (long scarf) and paired them up with red "choora" and "kaleera" (bridal bangles), Vicky donned a beige white sherwani (long coat closed up to the neck) paired with "Sehra" (headdress worn by the groom).
Bollywood biggies Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others flooded the post with best wishes and love.
While superstar Hrithik Roshan commented, "So amazing. Sending you both all my love !! Have to dance together soon!, actress Sara Ali Khan shared the pictures on Instagram stories and said, “Vicky and Katrina!! Hope this next chapter of your lives brings you both all the happiness, joy and contentment. Wishing you all the love and togetherness.”
Actress Neha Dhupia raised a toast to the newly-wed couple and called their fairytale wedding "pure magic".
Netizens and global personalities including Bear Grylls, Malala Yousafzai and Lilly Singh also showered congratulatory messages and reacted to the wedding.
While Canadian comedian Lilly Singh commented, "Woohooo!! Congrats girl", British adventurer Bear Grylls, who recently did an episode of 'Into The Wild' with Vicky Kaushal, wrote, "So Wonderful" with several heart emoticons in his comment.
On the work front, Katrina was last seen in director Rohit Shetty's cop drama movie 'Sooryavanshi' alongside superstar Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' with superstar Salman Khan and 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Indian-American star Priyanka Chopra and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.
Vicky, who shot to fame with his movie 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', was last seen in 'Sardar Udham'. He will next be seen in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. He will also be seen playing the role of Ashwatthama, a character from the epic Hindu mythology 'Mahabharata'.
