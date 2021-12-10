https://sputniknews.com/20211210/the-senate-approves-a-deal-to-lift-the-debt-ceiling-1091401810.html

The Senate Approves a Deal to Lift the Debt Ceiling

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including former President Trump loses his appeal

The Senate Approves a Deal to Lift the Debt Ceiling On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including former President Trump loses his appeal to keep Jan 6th records secret, and Jussie Smollett awaiting verdict on his race hoax trial.

GUESTPeter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Angela Merkel No Longer Chancellor, Yelnya, and Nuclear WeaponsTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Omicron | The Sackler Family, The Met, and New York PoliticsIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about the tension on Russian borders, Nord Stream 2, and the new German Chancellor. Peter talked about the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the German policy on Russia. Peter spoke about the media gaslighting the public on a Russian invasion of Ukraine and US politicians wrong on Russian aggression.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about Attorney General Letitia James, Greek Americans, and the New York Governor race. Ted spoke about the differences between Manhattan voters and all other New York City borough voters. Ted discussed the homeless population in America and how the corporate media gets local news wrong.Also, we touch upon news that Joe Biden is expected to sign the first of the two bills needed to increase the US debt ceiling.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

